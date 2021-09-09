Gritstone to Host Data Update on Neoantigen Oncology Programs for the Treatment of Solid Tumors During ESMO 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. ( GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a data update webcast for investors and analysts during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2021, September 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



The event will highlight the GRANITE (individualized neoantigen immunotherapy) Phase 1/2 data in advanced solid tumors which is being presented during a mini- oral presentation at ESMO 2021, in addition to data from the SLATE v1 shared neoantigen immunotherapy program in KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.

Presenters:

Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Gritstone’s chief executive officer, will provide a brief overview of the company, its neoantigen directed approach to immunotherapy, and next steps for the GRANITE and SLATE oncology programs

Daniel Catenacci, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, University of Chicago, will review the most recent GRANITE data

Thierry Andre, M.D., professor of medical oncology, St. Antoine Hospital, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris, will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC)



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To register for the webinar, please click here. The call and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the “Events” page under the “Investors & Media” section of the company’s website at www.gritstone.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link approximately one day after its completion.

Daniel Catenacci, M.D., is an associate professor of medicine and director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the University of Chicago. He serves as the assistant director of Translational Research in the Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to his clinical practice as an adult gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Dr. Catenacci is an active basic and clinical researcher, focusing on the treatment of gastroesophageal (esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach) cancers. His bench-to-bedside translational research has an overarching goal to validate and improve personalized treatment, immunotherapy, and precision medicine for gastroesophageal cancer and other GI cancers. Additionally, Dr. Catenacci designs and executes novel clinical trials to implement treatment strategies based on these laboratory and clinical discoveries. Dr. Catenacci serves as an associate editor for the Journal of American Medical Association Network Open (JAMA Netw Open) and is on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology (J Clin Oncol PO).

Thierry André, M.D., is a professor of medical oncology at the University Pierre et Marie Curie (UMPC), Paris VI, and head of the Medical Oncology Department in St. Antoine Hospital, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris. He is the founding member and general secretary of the GERCOR (Multidisciplinary Oncology Research Group) and leads the colorectal task force of GERCOR and also serves as a member of the Adjuvant Colon Cancer Endpoints (ACCENT) group. Dr. André’s main research interest is in gastrointestinal malignancies. Dr. André is a member of several scientific organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), and was chairman of the GI Cancer Board for Research of the French National Institute (INCA).

About Gritstone

Gritstone bio, Inc. ( GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company’s lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an “off-the-shelf” shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and through a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences. For more information, please visit gritstone.com.

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in the company’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

