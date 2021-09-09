Dotdash to Participate in Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will attend Citi's Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live stream will be available to the public and a video replay will be available at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days following the conference.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, Byrdie, and Simply Recipes among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

