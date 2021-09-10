Logo
EQ Partners with SafeGraph to Create Canada's Largest Geospatial Dataset

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Data Integration Partnership of Leading Geospatial Companies Further Strengthens EQ's Proprietary LOCUS Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / EQ Inc. (

TSXV:EQ, Financial) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with SafeGraph, a leading provider of Points of Interest ("POI") and building footprint data. This relationship will have an immediate and beneficial impact to EQ's clients as it provides even more robust data around business listings and polygons, already incorporated into the platform, to enhance the power of the location services and intelligence inside EQ's LOCUS and Atom systems.

Combining SafeGraph's POI data into EQ's LOCUS platform gives Canadian businesses unprecedented reach and accuracy in geospatial analysis, geospatial audiences and insights. Whether analyzing data, targeting locations, building audiences or attempting to derive audiences, EQ now has the largest repertoire of POIs in the country for clients to access.

"The quality and accuracy of our data has always been at the forefront of our LOCUS platform" said Dilshan Kathriarachchi, CTO of EQ Works. "After an in-depth analysis, we found the SafeGraph data to be highly accurate and by combining it with our LOCUS data, we are able to provide our clients with even better actionable insights that help grow their business. By combining Safe Graph's market leading POI data with EQ's geospatial leadership around analytics and machine learning, we have created an extremely powerful platform with an unprecedented level of detail."

"Canada is a new market for SafeGraph and we are excited to be launching there with EQ Works, a recognized leader in the geospatial space." says Bryan Bonack, Senior Product Manager at SafeGraph. "We bring a high veracityof POI and are pleased to be a key ingredient of success for the clients of EQ."

By 2025, the market for geospatial analytics is estimated to grow to over $96 billion. As organizations realize the impact that geospatial data can have on their business, and with the increasing appetite for location data, this partnership bolsters LOCUS's data and cements EQ Works as the leading geospatial data analytics company in Canada.

ABOUT SAFEGRAPH

SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that specializes in selling high-quality datasets about physical places. SafeGraph covers over 8.4 million points of interest (POI) in the US, Canada, and the UK, representing close to 8,000 total brands. Customers like Sysco, Esri, Choice Hotels, Tripadvisor, and more, use SafeGraph data as an ingredient to their business to help them solve location and movement-related challenges.

ABOUT EQ

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.
Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4
[email protected]
www.eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663385/EQ-Partners-with-SafeGraph-to-Create-Canadas-Largest-Geospatial-Dataset

img.ashx?id=663385

