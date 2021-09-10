System Integrators Improve Hospitality and Multi-Dwelling Unit Clients' Bottom Line with Wireless Solutions from Cambium Networks

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that multiple enterprise focused system integrator partners are delivering higher throughput performance and efficiency using wireless connectivity. Whether for a single venue or across an entire campus, Cambium Networks' wireless fabric of solutions including Wi-Fi and switching, fixed wireless broadband and centralized management deliver high-speed performance that is affordable and easy to implement.

Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU)

For multi-dwelling unit campuses with residential, commercial and outdoor components, seamless Wi-Fi connectivity is imperative for providing a superb customer-centric experience. Cambium Networks collaborated with system integrator CEO Technologies to update a campus of 22 buildings operating on an aging network. The hardware refresh included Cambium Networks cnPilot™ e425 Wi-Fi access points, including APs in a mesh architecture to provide unified coverage across the full property while giving individual tenants the option of upgrading their bandwidth. The entire project was completed in five weeks and on budget. User support calls dropped by 75% from two per week to fewer than two per month.

"Large campuses and multi-use developments need reliable connectivity. The best way to achieve that is by creating customized Wi-Fi solutions," said Stefanie Browne, Sales Director, CEO Technologies. "With reliable equipment and centralized management, we are able to provide concierge-level technical support for every aspect of the clients' networks." Learn more in the CEO Technologies Serves Up Industry-Leading Connectivity Across Large Texas Developments white paper.

Hospitality: Campgrounds

RV parks and campsites have been an extremely popular vacation destination due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Like all resorts, high performing Wi-Fi access is now a necessity for campground guests who arrive each carrying multiple devices with the expectation that they will be able to use them, even to stream video, throughout the park. Cambium Networks offers a complete portfolio of gigabit speed fixed wireless and indoor or outdoor Wi-Fi solutions making it easy to extend existing networks or to expand coverage and capacity in days or weeks.

Located in remote locations, these facilities need a combination of high-speed broadband infrastructure to connect different areas of the property and to the internet point of presence as well as high-performance outdoor Wi-Fi access to provide the capacity that multiple devices per guest requires. Absolute Communications was able to upgrade one venue from 5 Mbps service to up to 1 Gbps speeds using Cambium Networks cnMatrix™ switches and outdoor Wi-Fi APs.

"Cheap is not cheerful. Low budget solutions simply don't meet expectations. Guests at RV parks want connectivity to be just as good as if they were on a college campus or staying in a hotel," said Robert Ener, President Absolute Communications. "Our customers achieved consistently reliable performance using Cambium Networks switches, access points, and fixed wireless multi-point solutions tailored for each specific use case." Additional details are in the Old School RV Parks Get a 21st Century Wi-Fi Upgrade white paper.

"Cambium Networks solutions are scalable, affordable, and make it easy to satisfy hospitality guests," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President, Product Line Management for Cambium Networks. "With automatic RF optimization, seamless roaming and Wi-Fi 6 access and a fixed wireless infrastructure, components of our wireless fabric of solutions are easily tailored to meet the specific needs of any hospitality venue. Our cnMaestro™ management system provides a unified dashboard view at the system level, site level, and access point level providing key performance indicators."

Find out more about 5G Fixed wireless, Wi-Fi 6 solutions and centralized management solutions at one of Cambium Networks online events in September.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners .

Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

