CHNC Expands Distribution of Its Educational Training Programs Through Leading Online Digital Distributors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CHNC Expands Distribution of Its Educational Training Programs Through Leading Online Digital Distributors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital Content Now Available on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Sympla and Many Others

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that it has dramatically bolstered the distribution strategy for its educational videos, eBooks and audiobooks by making them available for purchase on the world’s leading online retail sites such as Amazon Prime, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. Additionally, it has partnered with approximately 30 online educational companies such as Sympla, Simpliv Learning, Teachlr, Tuellus, and others to distribute its digital content.

The company’s online cannabis educational platform, Pharmacology University, is made up of a team of professionals with expertise in the areas of medicine, science, finance, dispensary, cultivation, marketing, and design. Pharmacology University is dedicated to transforming the social stigma surrounding medicinal cannabis through education. “Our mission is to provide students with the most relevant information available so they can develop a well-rounded perspective on all aspects of the cannabis industry,” said Anne Graham, CHNC Corporate Attorney and VP of Operations. “In just a short period our subscriber base has grown from about 50,000 in 60 countries to now topping 2 million in 109 countries. That is real progress.”

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to build a robust worldwide distribution network for our digital content. This momentous accomplishment marks a seminal step in our corporate evolution,” said Henry Levinski, CHNC Treasurer. “This distribution strategy makes our products more accessible to consumers via the world’s leading online platforms. Our vast library of videos, eBooks and audiobooks will now be available for rent or purchase through our retail and educational partners worldwide.”

Many of the company’s digital products, such as its Cannabis World Journals, are available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic, with Mandarin and Hindi coming soon. To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

CHNC will host a free online chat via the Discord Platform Wednesday, 9/15/21 at 7:30 pm EST / 4:30 pm PST. The live Q/A call will feature top company executives answering questions from students, investors and anyone interested in learning more about the company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For more information contact us at:
[email protected]
817/528-2475 for English
214/733-0868 for Spanish

ti?nf=ODMyMzY0MyM0Mzk4ODE3IzUwMDA1MDEwNA==
China-Infrastructure-Construct.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment