TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. Expected to Close Combination with Nerdy on September 20, 2021 and Generate Proceeds of More than $575 Million

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it expects all conditions to be met, including minimum cash proceeds, to complete its previously announced business combination with Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning. Based on the number of public shares submitted for redemption, the transaction is expected to raise more than $575 million of gross proceeds from the TPG Pace Tech Opportunities trust proceeds combined with the private placement (PIPE) and forward purchase agreement proceeds. A quorum of shareholders has thus far voted in favor of all proposals presented in the proxy, including closing the business combination with Nerdy. Therefore, the company anticipates receiving stockholder approval at its Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for September 14, 2021, and expects to close the transaction on September 20, 2021.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “NRDY” and “NRDY WS”, respectively beginning September 21, 2021.

The shareholder vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to occur at 10:00 am Eastern Time, on September 14, 2021 at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Ftpgpacetechopportunities%2F2021 and at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $96 billion of assets under management and offices in Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, secondaries, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or Twitter @TPG.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $4.4 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is a publicly listed (NYSE: PACE) special purpose acquisition company, and the expected completion of the business combination with Nerdy will represent TPG Pace Group’s fourth successfully completed business combination since 2017. PACE raised $450 million in its October 2020 IPO along with $150 million of forward purchase agreements in order to seek a business combination with a leading technology company that complements the experience and expertise of our management team and TPG and is a business that TPG’s transformative operating skills and strategic advice can help improve. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpg.com%2Fpace-tech-opportunities.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

