Dana Upgrades Power Density, Torque Range of Brevini™ Helical and Bevel Helical Gearboxes for Industrial Mining Applications

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced upgrades to the company's line of Brevini™ helical and bevel helical gearboxes used in mining and bulk material handling applications. The new gearboxes will be available starting in early 2022.

The enhancements include three new monoblock models to more precisely address torque demands, as well as series-wide design enhancements that improve power density.

"Mining and bulk material-handling customers rely on heavy-duty gearboxes to keep the flow of ore and aggregate moving and support sustained profitability," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. "Long known for their unmatched reliability and durability, Brevini helical and bevel helical gearboxes have been refined to offer performance improvements that enhance productivity and further benefit the bottom line."

Upgraded Helical and Bevel Helical Gearboxes

Offering nominal output torques up to 1,000 kNm, Brevini helical and bevel helical gearboxes provide the modularity and flexibility needed to optimize the performance of conveyors, stacker reclaimers, wagon tipplers, and ship loading and unloading equipment used in mining and bulk material handling.

They have been redesigned with best-in-class torque density to deliver more power from a smaller package, which improves efficiency, reduces weight, and minimizes lubrication requirements.

Brevini helical and bevel helical gearboxes are engineered with low-temperature housings and special seals that support operations in extreme environments. They can be customized with a wide range of gear configurations, ratios, and input and output shafts.

Global Support for Industrial Mining Applications

Dana offers numerous customizable, precision-engineered technologies that optimize the performance of industrial applications used in the mining and bulk material-handling sectors. The company is a one-stop shop for multiple gearbox designs, gearmotors, slewing drives, winches and winch drives, industrial driveshafts, and other motion systems that optimize machine performance and maximize yields.

Additionally, Dana has positioned 27 service and assembly centers around the world to provide custom solutions for gearboxes. Engineers customize open-gearing solutions for multiple applications, as well as drop-in replacement gearing and full assemblies for obsolete units. From upgrading customer gearboxes to improving quality and capacity, Dana's service and assembly centers are equipped to address the challenges faced by its customers, including updating legacy products.

For more details, visit Dana at MINExpo® 2021 in booth number S-24221.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

