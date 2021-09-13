Absolute Software Announces Strategic Leadership Changes as Part of Next Phase of NetMotion Integration

Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced leadership changes to help drive the company’s next phase of innovation and growth following its acquisition of NetMotion.

John Herrema has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Product & Strategy to lead Absolute’s product organization and drive the strategic direction of the company’s evolving product portfolio to delight customers and deliver business results. John has spent more than two decades specializing in enterprise mobility and security, focused on applying Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world security problems. Prior to joining Absolute, John served as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Blackberry, which acquired Good Technology in 2015. His pedigree includes multiple leadership and executive roles at leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Good Technology and Sprint, to name a few.

Joel Windels has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer to lead Absolute’s marketing organization, drive demand generation, and expand brand marketing to support the company’s continued journey into the high growth Zero Trust market and the Work from Anywhere era. Joel joined Absolute in July 2021 through the NetMotion acquisition and has an impressive track record of success across all aspects of marketing for mobility, security, and fast-growth environments. He previously served on the senior executive team as Chief Marketing Officer at NetMotion and was instrumental in repositioning the company from an enterprise VPN provider to a fast-growth security platform being used at some of the world's biggest brands. Joel oversaw global marketing and sales development teams, as well as ran the day-to-day operations of NetMotion’s second largest office in Victoria, Canada.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to Absolute and to have Joel step into the CMO role,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO at Absolute. “John is a veteran technologist with deep experience in building and delivering compelling security solutions that solve the most advanced security challenges the world faces today. Joel has a unique lens through which to envision the future of Absolute’s marketing organization; his deep knowledge of the Zero Trust security market makes him the ideal marketing leader to help accelerate our growth.”

“Absolute is in the midst of a major transformation as it continues enabling customers with its unique Endpoint Resilience solutions and adds new capabilities to the platform following its acquisition of NetMotion,” said John Herrema, new EVP of Product & Strategy at Absolute. “The world has changed in front of all of our eyes. I’m thrilled to be part of the Absolute team and look forward to bringing to market compelling and innovative security solutions that address our customers’ needs from the endpoint to the network edge.”

“Organizations are facing tremendous pressure to deliver powerful security capabilities faster than ever that support a Work from Anywhere model,” said Joel Windels, new Chief Marketing Officer at Absolute. “It’s an exciting time to be at Absolute right now, as we have brought together the unique capabilities of Absolute and NetMotion to deliver unmatched security, unbreakable connectivity, and productivity to today’s modern workforce.”

As part of this leadership transition, Ameer Karim, who held the position of Executive Vice President of Product Management, and Sandra Toms, who held the position of Chief Marketing Officer, will be leaving Absolute.

“I want to thank both Ameer and Sandra for their impactful contributions during their respective tenures at Absolute and we wish them well in future endeavors,” Christy Wyatt added.

