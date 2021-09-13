Logo
Virginia Department of Transportation Selects Conduent Transportation to Operate and Maintain Tolling System for I-64 Express Lanes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conduent will operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 Express Lanes network in the Hampton Roads region

Conduent technology will enable dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as vehicle occupancy detection, to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), today announced a contract from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads region of the state. The company’s technology will enable flexible, dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as the option to implement vehicle occupancy detection — all to improve the flow of traffic and relieve congestion.

Following a 16-month implementation period involving system design, testing and installation, Conduent will operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 Express Lanes network. VDOT will use data analytics to determine toll rates based on the volume of traffic during different times of the day. The lanes and system are currently expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The contract, valued at approximately $51 million, includes a three-year base term plus a total of nine one-year options.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

