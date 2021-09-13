Logo
The Missile Defense Agency Awards Contract to C3 AI for Modeling and Simulation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded a Production Other Transaction (OT) Agreement to C3 AI (

NYSE:AI, Financial) of Redwood City, California to aid in enterprise AI development initiatives across the agency. C3 AI was previously competitively selected for award of a Prototype OT to demonstrate the C3 AI Suite’s ability to develop a Generative Modeling Application for hypersonic missile trajectories. The Production OT is a standalone follow-on to a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Prototype OT. It builds upon the success of previous prototype efforts centered on applying AI to digital engineering initiatives such as the design of experiments, scenario simulation, and generative modeling.

The Production OT represents a significant step towards accelerating vital modeling and simulation initiatives that integrate both data-driven AI-based and physics-driven validation methodologies. The C3 AI Generative Modeling Application enables the MDA to create, in minutes, tens of thousands of physically-realistic AI-generated trajectories as evaluated across multiple physics-based constraints as well as the ability to rapidly generate large missile trajectory datasets, when given only a small set of training data and physics rules, and provides MDA up to a 100-fold increase in model generation capacity and speed. The implementation of the C3 AI Generative Modeling Application to accelerate hypersonic trajectory modeling in a classified MDA lab is an example of numerous digital engineering initiatives designed to develop solutions in highly complex environments.

“C3 AI is on the cutting edge of enterprise AI and we are excited to partner with the Missile Defense Agency,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO, C3 AI. "By using the C3 AI Suite and the C3 AI Generative Modeling application, Missile Defense Agency personnel can rapidly generate large datasets in data-starved environments for a broad spectrum of missile defense technology initiatives."

By leveraging C3 AI Suite as a common enterprise AI application development environment across teams, MDA can greatly accelerate the creation, deployment, system integration, and life cycle management of missile defense systems for which machine learning is an integral part. These enterprise AI capabilities are critical as MDA and other RDT&E (Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation Agencies) and Intelligence Agencies move increasingly towards large scale development of more advanced AI capabilities.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (

NYSE:AI, Financial) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About Missile Defense Agency

The mission of the Missile Defense Agency is to develop and deploy a layered Missile Defense System to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies and friends from missile attacks in all phases of flight.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005050r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005050/en/

