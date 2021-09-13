Cloudflare Grows its Network By 25 Percent to Speed Up and Secure the Internet

Cloudflare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has grown its network to span more than 250 cities in over 100 countries, more than tripling its overall network capacity to 100Tbps and increasing the cities in its network by 25% in the last two years. By continuously expanding and optimizing its network, Cloudflare is able to deliver a faster and more reliable Internet experience to users and businesses anywhere in the world.

More is more when it comes to building the fastest network. The closer Cloudflare is to every human on Earth, the faster it can deliver content to websites, applications, and corporate networks securely and reliably. That’s because traffic typically must travel a far distance between the user's location and a data center, or flow through multiple networks in the process. Over the years, Cloudflare has built a network of highways across the Internet so that each additional data center brings content closer to Internet users around the world. What’s more, today Cloudflare’s network interconnects with over 9,800 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises to reduce the unpredictability and speed blocks of traffic flowing across multiple networks.

“We want to optimize the scale and intelligence of our network so that Cloudflare is not only the most global network on Earth, but also the most local one,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We will continue to invest in bringing our network closer to as many people as possible because we believe in providing security, privacy, and reliability for all. On top of expanding our network, we’ll soon share more on how we are creating the fastest modern network.”

Cloudflare now has a presence in three new locations across Europe: Cork, Ireland; Palermo, Italy; and Ekaterinburg, Russia. In total, Cloudflare has data centers in all of the below 47 cities across 30 countries across Europe.

Amsterdam, NL Geneva, CH Paris, FR Athens, GR Gothenburg, SE Prague, CZ Barcelona, ES Hamburg, DE Reykjavík, IS Belgrade, RS Helsinki, FI Riga, LV Berlin, DE Kyiv, UA Rome, IT Brussels, BE Lisbon, PT Sofia, BG Bucharest, RO London, GB St. Petersburg, RU Budapest, HU Luxembourg City, LU Stockholm, SE Chișinău, MD Madrid, ES Tallinn, EE Copenhagen, DK Manchester, GB Thessaloniki, GR Cork, IE Marseille, FR Vienna, AT Dublin, IE Milan, IT Vilnius, LT Düsseldorf, DE Moscow, RU Warsaw, PL Edinburgh, GB Munich, DE Zagreb, HR Ekaterinburg, RU Oslo, NO Zürich, CH Frankfurt, DE Palermo, IT

Cloudflare is in 84 cities across Asia, including 37 locations in Mainland China and new additions in: Adelaide, Australia; Canberra, Australia; Chittagong, Bangladesh; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Jashore, Bangladesh; Thimphu, Bhutan; Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei; Kolkata, India; Bengaluru, India; Nagpur, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; Vientiane, Laos; Johor Bahru, Malaysia; Male, Maldives; Yangon, Myanmar; Cagayan, Philippines; Surat, Thani, Thailand.

Adelaide, AU Hohhot, CN Perth, AU Anqing, CN Hong Kong Phnom Penh, KH Auckland, NZ Huainan, CN Qingdao, CN Bandar Seri Begawan, BN Hyderabad, IN Qinhuangdao, CN Bangkok, TH Islamabad, PK Quanzhou, CN Baoji, CN Jakarta, ID Quzhou, CN Beijing, CN Jashore, BD Seoul, KR Bengaluru, IN Jinan, CN Shanghai, CN Brisbane, AU Jinhua, CN Shenyang, CN Cagayan, PH Johor Bahru, MY Shiyan, CN Canberra, AU Karachi, PK Singapore, SG Cebu City, PH Kathmandu, NP Suqian, CN Changde, CN Kolkata, IN Surat Thani, TH Changzhou, CN Kuala Lumpur, MY Sydney, AU Chengdu, CN Lahore, PK Taizhou, CN Chengmai, CN Langfang, CN Taipei Chennai, IN Lanzhou, CN Thimphu, BT Chittagong, BD Macau Tokyo, JP Colombo, LK Male, MV Ulaanbaatar, MN Dalian, CN Manila, PH Vientiane, LA Dhaka, BD Maoming, CN Wuxi, CN Foshan, CN Melbourne, AU Xianyang, CN Fuzhou, CN Mumbai, IN Xining, CN Guangzhou, CN Nagpur, IN Xinu, CN Guiyang, CN Nanchang, CN Yangon, MM Haikou, CN New Delhi, IN Yichang, CN Hanoi, VN Noumea, NC Yiyang, CN Ho Chi Minh City, VN Osaka, JP Zhengzhou, CN

Cloudflare’s network in North America totals data centers in 49 cities, including 7 in Canada and a new location in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ashburn, US Las Vegas, US Portland, US Atlanta, US Los Angeles, US Querétaro, MX Boston, US McAllen, US Richmond, US Buffalo, US Memphis, US Sacramento, US Calgary, CA Mexico City, MX Salt Lake City, US Charlotte, US Miami, US San Diego, US Chicago, US Minneapolis, US San Jose, US Columbus, US Montgomery, US Saskatoon, CA Dallas, US Montréal, CA Seattle, US Denver, US Nashville, US St. Louis, US Detroit, US Newark, US Tallahassee, US Hagåtña, US Norfolk, US Tampa, US Honolulu, US Omaha, US Toronto, CA Houston, US Ottawa, CA Vancouver, CA Indianapolis, US Philadelphia, US Winnipeg, CA Jacksonville, US Phoenix, US Kansas City, US Pittsburgh, US

Across South America and the Caribbean, Cloudflare spans 35 cities. Most notably, the network recently expanded to more than 25 cities in Brazil through a partnership with a prominent ISP in the country– one of the largest simultaneous single-country expansions to date.

Americana, BR Fortaleza, BR San José, CR Arica, CL Guatemala City, GT St George's, GD Asunción, PY Itajaí, BR São Paulo, BR Belém, BR Lima, PE Sorocaba, BR Belo Horizonte, BR Medellín, CO Tegucigalpa, HN Blumenau, BR Neuquen, AR Valparaíso, CL Bogotá, CO Panama City, PA Willemstad, CW Brasília, BR Paramaribo, SR Buenos Aires, AR Port-Au-Prince, HT Caçador, BR Porto Alegre, BR Campinas, BR Quito, EC Córdoba, AR Ribeirão Preto, BR Curitiba, BR Rio de Janeiro, BR Florianópolis, BR Salvador, BR

Across the Middle East, Cloudflare’s network spans 17 cities with recent additions in: Tbilisi, Georgia and Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Amman, JO Dubai, AE Ramallah Baghdad, IQ Istanbul, TR Riyadh, SA Baku, AZ Kuwait City, KW Tbilisi, GE Beirut, LB Manama, BH Tel Aviv, IL Dammam, SA Muscat, OM Yerevan, AM Doha, QA Nicosia, CY

Now Cloudflare spans 18 cities across Africa – including recent expansion into: Algiers, DZ; Nairobi, Kenya; Monrovia, Liberia; Antananarivo, Madagascar; and Tunis, Tunisia.

Algiers, DZ Djibouti, DJ Maputo, MZ Antananarivo, MG Durban, ZA Mombasa, KE Cape Town, ZA Johannesburg, ZA Monrovia, LR Casablanca, MA Kigali, RW Nairobi, KE Dakar, SN Lagos, NG Port Louis, MU Dar es Salaam, TZ Luanda, AO Tunis, TN

