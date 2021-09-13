Jackson Financial Completes Separation From Prudential

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jackson Financial Completes Separation From Prudential

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (Jackson®) today announced that it has completed its previously+announced+separation from Prudential plc (Prudential; NYSE: PUK) through a demerger. Jackson is now an independent company, and its Class A common stock is expected to commence “regular way” trading under the ticker symbol “JXN” on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2021.

Jackson is a leading U.S. retirement services provider with market leadership supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson is focused on maintaining a strong financial profile while delivering consistent profitable growth, enabling strategic reinvestment in the business and returning capital to shareholders.

“Today marks a key milestone for Jackson, which wouldn’t have been possible without our associates’ unrelenting dedication to our mission of helping people achieve financial freedom for life,” said Laura Prieskorn, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson. “As a leader in the U.S. retail annuity market, we are entering this new chapter on solid financial footing, with a focused strategy to drive growth and create value for our customers, associates and shareholders as a public company.”

Prudential shareholders voted to approve the demerger on August 27, 2021, and Jackson’s Class A common stock began “when-issued” trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 1, 2021. Prudential shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021 received a distribution of one share of Jackson’s Class A common stock for every 40 shares of Prudential ordinary stock held on the record date.

Concurrently with the completion of the demerger, the previously announced appointments to Jackson’s Board of Directors became effective. For more information about Jackson, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jackson.com%2Fhome.

About Jackson

Jackson® is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2020. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible.)

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company®, and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York®.

This press release may contain certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements which are other than statements of historical facts. However, as with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. Any forward-looking statements reflect Jackson’s views and assumptions as of the date of this press release and Jackson disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information.

1 Jackson Financial Inc. (“JFI”) is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (“JHLLC”). The indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company and PPM America, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005232/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment