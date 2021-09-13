Saving the Planet, One Student Idea at a Time

Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) believes high school students have what it takes to solve some of our planet’s most pressing challenges—as Stride and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) invite students nationwide to join the first-ever Stride Innovation Challenge.

The+Nature+Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive.

The theme for this inaugural event is “My Planet, My Neighborhood,” which asks students to consider solutions for today’s most complex environmental issues. Students are invited to identify environmental challenges in their communities, nationally, or globally, and propose innovative solutions that consider implementation, creativity, and impact. TNC is providing their expertise and science to help students explore critical environmental challenges in their community, will help judge the winning entries, and communicate this competition through its own networks and channels.

The challenge is open to any ninth through twelfth grade student in the U.S. Proposals can be submitted+online+through+November+30%2C+2021. State, regional, and national winners will be announced during the contest’s final stage held at an in-person presentation at Stride’s headquarters in Herndon, Virginia in April of 2022. Prizes range from $100 to $1,000 Amazon gift cards and more.

“Innovation is about creativity, problem-solving, and working together, things our planet needs more than ever before,” says James Rhyu, CEO of Stride, Inc. “Our first-ever Innovation Challenge will bring students together to explore the next great ideas from every corner of the country. And we are proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy, the leader in environmental protection, to encourage young people all over the U.S. to come up with solutions to environmental problems in their community.”

This Innovation Challenge is open to students both inside and outside of Stride K12-powered schools. Teams can have one to three people. Please see full+terms+and+conditions for eligibility and contest details. Registration is open from September 1, 2021, through 11:59 PM (ET) on November 30, 2021.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories: 38 by direct conservation impact and 34 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and www.medcerts.com.

