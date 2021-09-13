Baby Jogger® Introduces Bold New Look with Launch of City Select® 2

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baby Jogger® Introduces Bold New Look with Launch of City Select® 2

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mixing Functionality and Design, Baby Jogger® Gives Families a New Way to Adventure Together

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Jogger® recently unveiled their biggest brand refresh in seven years, featuring bold, new designs and reimagined gear. Built with confidence so families can explore with ease while adventuring with baby and cultivating their curiosity, the refreshed collection elevates traditional baby gear to be sleeker with an array of chic, new earth-toned colors, finishes, and fabrics, that encompass current trends seen in both the fashion and automotive industries.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8929451-baby-jogger-introduces-bold-new-look-launch-city-select-two

To introduce the new designs, Baby Jogger® released a number of new products this summer, including the City Select® 2 stroller (MSRP starting at: $499.99), which is available now for purchase in Lunar Black, Peacoat Blue and Pure Mulberry, with additional colorway options being released in the coming months on www.babyjogger.com. The City Select® 2 is 20% smaller when folded than the market leader and is lighter than the original City Select®. On specific models, one can opt-in for chic product upgrades, including leatherette accents on the handle and included belly bar, as well as sustainably-sourced TENCEL™ performance fabrics featured on the canopy and seat pad, which enhances breathability and helps with thermal regulation.

"We're so excited to breathe new energy, expression, and confidence back into the brand through our refreshed product line," shared Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "Baby Jogger® is a brand that has active parents in mind – whether it's on city sidewalks or hiking trails – we know parents have big plans and big dreams and our newest products are designed to help you and baby adventure together."

Additional Baby Jogger® products that were updated earlier this year include:

  • City Mini® 2 (MSRP: $259.99): With a sleek, nimble, and lightweight design, this is the perfect everyday stroller for running errands or wandering downtown with your child.
  • City Mini® GT2 (MSRP: $379.99): Featuring forever-air rubber tires that will never go flat and all-wheel suspension, this stroller provides uncompromising agility on any terrain.
  • City Tour™ 2 (MSRP: $229.99): The ultimate stroller for travel, with an ultra-compact, one-step fold, a weight of only 14 lb., and an included carry bag.

Baby Jogger® will continue to roll out additional gear to the product lineup over the next few months. For more details on the Baby Jogger® refresh and full product line, visit www.babyjogger.com and follow @babyjogger on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. For proper product use, please refer to the safety and instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Baby Jogger®
Baby Jogger® products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

CONTACT:
Joanna Manning
224.210.0409
[email protected]

Lifestyle4_1628803734740-HR.jpg
Lifestyle2_1628803788056-HR.jpg
Lifestyle3_1628803768042-HR.jpg
Product1_1628803706079-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ88905&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-jogger-introduces-bold-new-look-with-launch-of-city-select-2-301373047.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ88905&Transmission_Id=202109130902PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ88905&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment