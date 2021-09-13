Artesian Resources Corporation to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA) has announced that Nicholle R. Taylor, Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., and David B. Spacht, Chief Financial Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., will be participating in the Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (ET). They will give an update on company developments. The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure Research. The live presentation as well as a replay of Ms. Taylor and Mr. Spacht’s webcast will be available in real time and be posted by the next day at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms5/artna/1743306 or on Artesian Water’s website www.artesianwater.com under Investors News Releases tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, Inc., the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

[email protected]