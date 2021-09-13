Logo
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

C3 AI (

NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the general availability of C3 AI CRM. C3 AI CRM works seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Siebel, Veeva, ServiceNow, Vlocity, and SAP to fully AI-enable organizations’ existing CRM investments. C3 AI CRM incorporates a new AI-powered graphical interface providing rich visualizations of sales, market, and customer data to deliver insights that drive revenue and customer satisfaction.

“At Siebel Systems, we invented CRM,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI. “With C3 AI CRM, we are reimagining and reinventing CRM – a market with an installed base in excess of $500 billion – by empowering organizations to fully AI-enable their existing CRM investments.”

Installed and fully operational in as little as 60 days, C3 AI CRM provides fully empowered AI CRM for sales personnel, sales management, and executive management, delivering the following AI-enabled capabilities:

  • Precise AI revenue and product forecasts to reduce forecast errors by up to 500%.
  • AI Next Best Product and Next Best Offer to accelerate sales from future periods into the current quarter.
  • AI Customer Retention to identify customers who are likely to churn and recommend actions to increase retention.
  • Predictive Customer Satisfaction that allows companies to predictively track customer satisfaction and engagement trends, enabling companies to carefully plan and engineer their customer satisfaction levels.
  • Predictive Relationship Modeling to allow sales and management to leverage AI to graphically visualize all the subtleties of human, customer, and market dynamics in real time.

Importantly, C3 AI CRM provides an AI-driven, rich graphical user experience that fundamentally redefines the CRM human-computer interaction paradigm, leveraging the full power of the C3 AI Suite – C3 AI’s comprehensive data integration and AI application development platform – to generate rich, real-time visualizations of sales, market, and customer data. No longer limited by clunky tables and forms, sales personnel and executives can now interact with rich AI visualizations to drive revenue, market share, and customer satisfaction.

C3 AI CRM includes:

  • C3 AI Sales Vision. Real-time predictive relationship modeling, including virtual cross-organizational work teams and organizational charts, enabling salespeople to see colleagues’ connections to buyers and influencers at current and prospective customer accounts.
  • C3 AI Market Vision. Visualizes the interrelationships at the intersection of company, customer, third parties, and exogenous factors, enabling salespeople and sales managers to identify the linkages between their company and their customers.
  • C3 AI Customer Vision. Predictive customer satisfaction scoring identifies the factors that are driving satisfaction, enabling management to increase customer retention.

C3 AI CRM enables seamless data integration of existing CRM systems with open source data, Snowflake, SAP ERP, Oracle ERP, Ariba, Workday, and NetSuite, as well as news, social media, equity and commodity price feeds, and industry-specific econometric data sources. C3 AI CRM provides rich natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that use the semantic information inherent in news, social media, texts, financial reports, and analyst reports to inform the C3 AI CRM machine learning algorithms.

C3 AI CRM is immediately available today on Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and the IBM Cloud. Learn more at c3.ai%2Fproducts%2Fc3-ai-crm%2F.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (

NYSE:AI, Financial) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005723/en/

