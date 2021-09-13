William Blair Commentary: Why Industrials Can Be 'Growth' Stocks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

William Blair Commentary: Why Industrials Can Be 'Growth' Stocks

By Ken McAtamney, Partner

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Sep 13, 2021

Summary

  • Our overweight to industrials is unique for growth investors, but there are good reasons for it.
Article's Main Image

Our overweight to industrials is unique for growth investors, but there are good reasons for it.

These companies offer high barriers to entry, strong and durable competitive advantages, and a long runway for growth. Moreover, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations can strengthen their advantages.

In an earlier post, we discussed three reasons we’re overweight industrials: long-duration growth, strong cash generation and value-creating capital allocation, and strategic use of financial leverage. Here are five more reasons we seek to overweight industrials.

1. High Barriers to Entry

Industry structure is important because it influences how value is created and distributed, and how it can be destroyed, and a hallmark of industrial companies is high barriers to entry and consolidated markets.

Railways offer a good example of a highly consolidated market with high barriers to entry. The cost of building a rail network is prohibitive at today’s real-estate prices, resulting in a consolidated market structure with lower overlap on individual shipping lanes.

Favorable market structures also exist in aircraft production, airlines, and HVAC manufacturing.

2. Value Proposition Strengthened by ESG Considerations

An increasing focus on environmental and social considerations has also strengthened the industrials value proposition. Energy efficiency and safety have been cornerstones of most industrial companies’ value proposition from the beginning.

Many of these companies, for example, are reducing emissions and waste through more efficient products. Consider airlines. Fuel is typically an airline’s largest expense, giving these companies high incentives to lower fuel burn. The industry has delivered, with nearly 60% to 70% improvement in efficiency over the past four decades. In a competitive industry, these savings have largely been passed on to consumers in the form of lower fares, which has driven industry growth.

3. Company-Specific Drivers Can Add Value

Idiosyncratic company drivers—including portfolio management, business model transformation, and intangibles such as corporate cultures, brand equity, and process and domain knowledge—can be another source of value creation.

4. Stock-Specific Drivers Can Add Value

Many industrial companies’ stocks can be volatile because the market tends to overreact to the economic cycles that influence industrial companies. This can create opportunities for active managers to deploy capital into mispriced value creators and protect value when the market is too enthusiastic over the near term.

Aerospace is a good example. The COVID-19 crisis nearly halted air travel, and market values of aerospace stocks fell 60% in a month. This created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy what we believe are some of the best industrial assets in the world at a significant discount to intrinsic value. We expect growth in aerospace to return to trend as health concerns recede and the removal of restrictions releases pent-up demand for travel. Over the longer term, we believe secular growth in aerospace will be driven by a growing middle class in emerging markets, greater affordability, and an overall shift in spending to services.

1437485988027830272.png

5. Strong and Durable Competitive Advantages

We believe the strength and durability of competitive advantages in industrials provides a strong foundation for long-term value creation.

We use a proprietary framework to analyze the competitive advantages of the companies we are considering for our portfolios. This framework is informed by a number of drivers, such as hard-to-develop products that require domain knowledge, scale, manufacturing expertise, route to market, capital allocation, and installed base (a measure of the number of units of a product or service in use).

Ken McAtamney, partner, is a portfolio manager on and head of William Blair’s Global Equity team.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment