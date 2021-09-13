John Rogers' Ariel Investments Bets Big on Travel and Leisure

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

John Rogers' Ariel Investments Bets Big on Travel and Leisure

The firm's latest real-time picks include Manchester United, Madison Square Garden

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Sep 13, 2021

Summary

  • Ariel Investments recently disclosed a new stake in Manchester United.
  • The firm also added to its positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings, Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Kennametal.
Article's Main Image

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’ Ariel Investments recently disclosed a new stake in Manchester United PLC (MANU, Financial) as well as increases to its investments in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (OSW, Financial), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE, Financial) and Kennametal Inc. (KMT, Financial).

All four of the trades are dated Aug. 31, and what is interesting to note is that three of the buys are companies in the travel and leisure industry; the only exception is Kennametal, a supplier of cutting tools and industrial materials.

About Ariel Investments

Ariel Investments is a Chicago-based firm that primarily invests in undervalued small and mid-cap companies that demonstrate sustainable competitive advantages, high barriers to entry, predictable fundamentals, low risk and the potential for double-digit earnings growth.

Rogers is the chairman, co-CEO and chief investment officer of the firm. The guru holds that a patient, long-term, independent and forward-looking approach is essential for generating good returns.

Manchester United

The firm acquired 5,971,625 shares of Manchester United PLC (

MANU, Financial) on Aug. 31, giving the holding a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. On the day of the trade, shares traded for an average price of $17.24. Rogers’ firm now owns 3.66% of the company’s shares outstanding.

1437487406080069632.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. While the Altman Z-Score of 1.56 indicates potential liquidity issues, the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The three-year revenue per share growth rate was -5% as of the end of the 2020 fiscal year, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate was -13.2%.

1437509914879594496.png

U.K.-based Manchester United manages the soccer team and affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club. This includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news features, sports features and team merchandise.

Profits from the team’s ticket sales, merchandise and other sources of income are expected to recover as people become less cautious about the pandemic and more comfortable going out to crowded sporting events again. Moreover, publicly traded sports teams are often considered undervalued compared to the price tag they could fetch from sale to a private buyer; combined with an expectation for increased profits, this could be a recipe for solid capital gains.

OneSpaWorld Holdings

The firm added 2,231,151 shares, or 19.3%, to its investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings (

OSW, Financial) for a total of 13,789,072 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. On the day of the trade, shares traded for an average price of $10.50. Rogers’ firm now owns 15.24% of the company’s shares outstanding.

1437488181841760256.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 0.3 and Piotroski F-Score of 2 out of 9 indicate poor business operations. The operating margin of -185.32% and net margin of 3.33% aren’t good by any means, but they have recovered significantly from the bottom of their pandemic lows in mid-2020, so it seems the company is making headway toward becoming profitable again.

1437510695917719552.png

Based in the Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is a company that operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts around the world. It offers tourists a variety of health, wellness, fitness and beauty products and services during their trips.

OneSpaWorld was hit hard by the pandemic as the flow of cruise line passengers and other tourists that it relies on for most of its income came to a halt. The company has so far managed to secure enough funding from private investors and secondary common stock offerings to avoid bankruptcy. However, as more cruises begin to resume, the company expects to once again benefit from a yearly captive customer base of more than 20 million. It also has plans to expand into the Asian market, which could further drive growth numbers.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

The firm upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment (

MSGE, Financial) by 2,622,959 shares, or 81.84%, for a total of 5,827,887 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. On the day of the trade, shares traded for an average price of $80.19. Rogers’ firm now owns 17.16% of the company’s shares outstanding.

1437489849501224960.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. While the Altman Z-Score of 0.75 signals the company could be at risk of bankruptcy, the cash-debt ratio of 1.23 and current ratio of 2.16 show it has the cash to continue operating for the time being. The operating margin of -102.66% and net margin of -118.02% show the company is still far away from profitability. However, with a Beneish M-Score of 4.05, it appears the company is likely manipulating its financial results, so investors shouldn’t take its numbers at face value.

1437522710463778816.png

Madison Square Garden Entertainment was spun off from Madison Square Garden in April of 2020. This company consists of Madison Square Garden’s entertainment and sports venue divisions, while the parent company, re-named Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (

MSGS, Financial), has become a pure-play sports team owner.

MSG Entertainment has seen the majority of its venues closed for at least part of the past couple of years due to the pandemic, with construction delayed at its MSG Sphere project in Las Vegas. In order to gain enough liquidity to continue funding its growth initiatives, the company acquired regional sports and entertainment company MSG Networks on July 9 in an all-stock transaction. “At current trading levels, MSGE is trading at a 41% discount to our estimate of private market value,” wrote Rogers in a recent letter to shareholders.

Kennametal

The firm increased its investment in Kennametal (

KMT, Financial) by 941,064 shares, or 12.34%, for a total of 8,567,613 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. On the day of the trade, shares traded for an average price of $37.18. Rogers’ firm now owns 10.25% of the company’s shares outstanding.

1437490430961782784.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.23 is lower than 83% of industry peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 indicates a very healthy financial situation. The company has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of -8.8% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of -17.4%.

1437526286980354048.png

Kennametal is a Pennsylvania-based maker of specialty tools for metalworking, mining and construction. The company’s tools are used in several industries, including automotive, aerospace, earthworks and energy. It also produces industrial materials such as metal powders, ceramics and carbide parts.

The company has seen earnings growth in recent quarters due to heighted demand from the energy and aerospace industries. One headwind has been the automotive sector due to the semiconductor shortage causing production cuts, but this is expected to be short term, with long-term growth on the horizon as the world transitions more to electric vehicles. In his recent letter to investors, Rogers highlighted another driver for Kennametal’s long-term growth: “KMT is executing on its strategic plan to improve economies of scale and generate margin improvement, while gaining share in the marketplace.”

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment