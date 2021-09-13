Grab Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company posted record Gross Merchandise Value and Adjusted Net Sales of $3.9 billion and $550 million respectively. Total revenue was $180 million, up 132% year-over-year (“YoY”). Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was $(214) million and Net Loss was $(815) million. Grab’s planned business combination with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company, continues to progress and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“We had a strong quarter with double, and in some cases, triple-digit growth year-over-year across all of our core verticals. This was in spite of a worsening COVID-19 environment, which saw many Southeast Asian countries tightening movement restrictions as cases surged,” said Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Grab. “Our growth is testament to the resilience of our superapp business model and the significant market opportunity in the region. As the platform becomes more relevant to everyday life in Southeast Asia, we’ve seen user spend grow by 27% year over year. At the same time, we’re creating more opportunities for merchants - our GrabFood merchant base has more than doubled, while merchants using GrabPay nearly tripled.”

Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer of Grab, commented, “We achieved a record quarter in terms of Gross Merchandise Value and Adjusted Net Sales, and continue to experience strong traction in our newer services like GrabMart and PayLater. While the COVID-19 situation on the ground is challenging, our business continues to be resilient, and we are increasing our investments in our superapp ecosystem in anticipation of the market recovery as vaccination rates improve. Our deliveries business continues to outperform and is growing rapidly, with the addition of new offerings such as GrabMart and GrabSupermarket, and we expect to continue investing heavily in this segment.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 62% YoY to reach $3.9 billion, a new record for Grab. Deliveries and mobility demonstrated strong YoY GMV growth of 58% and 93% respectively, in spite of governments tightening movement restrictions on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted Net Sales reached a new all-time high of $550 million, up 92% YoY.

Revenue grew 132% YoY to $180 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(214) million was down by $8 million YoY.

Net loss, which includes $608 million in non-cash items for interest accrued on Grab’s convertible redeemable preference shares, stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization, was $(815) million, compared to $(718) million in Q2 2020.

Monthly Transacting Users grew 28% YoY, while spend per user, defined as GMV per Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), increased by 27% YoY.

Registered GrabFood merchants more than doubled YoY in Q2 2021, compared to Q2 2020, while registered GrabPay merchants nearly tripled.

As of June 30, 2021, Grab had cash liquidity of $5.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion from $3.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.

($ millions, unless otherwise stated) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020-2021

% Change 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Financial Measures: Revenue 180 77 132% Net loss (815) (718) -13% Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)(i) (14) (89) 85% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)(i) (214) (206) -4% Operating Metrics(ii): GMV 3,878 2,394 62% MTU (millions of users) 24.7 19.3 28% GMV per MTU ($) 157 124 27% Gross Billings 594 313 90% Adjusted Net Sales 550 286 92%

Notes:

(i) For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure see the section titled “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.” (ii) See “Operating Metrics” section herein for an explanation of operating metrics used throughout this release

Deliveries

GMV for deliveries grew 58% YoY to $2.1 billion, and represented 53% of total GMV.

Adjusted Net Sales for deliveries was $345 million, a 68% increase YoY.

Revenue for deliveries was $45 million, up 92% YoY.

Deliveries Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $(20) million improved by $16 million YoY.

GrabMart, Grab’s everyday goods delivery offering, continues to grow rapidly, with GMV for Q2 2021 up 44% quarter-on-quarter compared to Q1 2021, and close to 5x higher compared to Q2 2020.

Grab continues to expand its deliveries network. GrabSupermarket launched in the Philippines in September, offering consumers next-day delivery of a wide array of high-quality, affordably priced fresh produce, sourced directly from reputable farmers and suppliers located across the community. This is Grab’s third online supermarket in the region, following launches in Malaysia and Singapore; Grab plans to launch GrabSupermarket in one more country before the end of the year.

Grab also plans to launch 10 new GrabKitchens in the second half of 2021, and is piloting new dine-in solutions such as Scan to Order that allow dine-in users to browse the menu, place their orders and pay through the Grab app.

On the merchant side, Grab is focused on helping merchants to run their online businesses more efficiently with the right tools and training. Registered merchants for GrabFood in Q2 2021 more than doubled YoY compared to Q2 2020.

Mobility

Grab saw strong growth in mobility in Q2 2021, generating GMV of $685 million, an improvement of 93% compared to Q2 2020.

Adjusted Net Sales for mobility grew 122% YoY to $146 million.

Mobility Revenue increased 129% YoY to $118 million.

Mobility Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, an increase of $62 million compared to Q2 2020.

As of August 2021, vaccination rates for active Grab driver-partners 3 in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam are higher than national vaccination rates 4 . Approximately 91% and 92% of active driver-partners in Malaysia and Singapore respectively have been vaccinated.

in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam are higher than national vaccination rates . Approximately 91% and 92% of active driver-partners in Malaysia and Singapore respectively have been vaccinated. Grab expects demand for mobility services to improve in the coming quarters as vaccination rates increase across the region, and continues to support governments in their vaccination efforts.

Financial Services

Grab’s financial service segment achieved another record quarter for Total Payments Volume (Pre-InterCo) 5 of $2.9 billion, a 66% increase from Q2 2020.

of $2.9 billion, a 66% increase from Q2 2020. Adjusted Net Sales for Financial Services increased 140% YoY to $26 million.

Financial services Revenue grew by 156% YoY to $6 million.

Financial services Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was $(85) million, compared to $(74) million in Q2 2020.

Loan disbursals achieved an all-time high, with a 4.1x increase YoY, and 43% quarter-on-quarter compared to Q1 2021, with Grab PayLater continuing to gain momentum, especially with e-commerce merchants.

Grab’s insurance offerings continued to see strong growth, as gross written premiums more than quadrupled YoY.

Registered GrabPay merchants as of Q2 2021 nearly tripled compared to Q2 2020.

Enterprise and New Initiatives

GMV for enterprise and new initiatives grew more than 6 times YoY to reach $34 million.

Adjusted Net Sales for the segment grew more than 6 times YoY to $33 million.

Revenue for the segment was $11 million in Q2 2021.

Enterprise and new initiatives Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7 million YoY to $1 million.

Off the back of strong growth in deliveries, Grab continues to focus on providing merchants with affordable self-serve advertising solutions through the GrabMerchant superapp, empowering them to reach more users and drive more sales.

As of June 30, 2021, Grab had cash liquidity (including time deposits, marketable securities and restricted cash) of $5.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion from $3.7 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021 was $2.1 billion, a $1.9 billion increase from $212 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to the closing of the $2.0 billion Term Loan B Facility in January 2021.

New Strategic Partnership and Continued Momentum in Indonesia

In July 2021, Grab announced a strategic alliance with Emtek Group, one of Indonesia’s leading conglomerates with a portfolio of businesses spanning technology, telecommunications, and media. The partnership brings together two of Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystems, and both companies will join forces to accelerate digital transformation for Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities while creating more accessible digital offerings for everyday Indonesians.

Grab and Emtek Group will explore potential collaborations across logistics and e-commerce, financial services, telemedicine, advertising and digital media, as well as digital products for traditional kiosks or warungs. As an example, in a new collaboration, Grab will onboard Bukalapak’s6 stores on to GrabMart, providing these merchants with access to new customers.

NielsenIQ’s latest Finance State of Play (conducted in 12 markets globally) report in Indonesia7 found OVO, Grab’s financial services subsidiary in Indonesia controlled through a consolidated joint venture, to be a leading player among mobile wallets in the country in terms of awareness and usage. Among e-wallet users in the survey, 54% chose OVO as the brand they used most often. The report, produced in July 2021, also found that GrabFood was chosen by 48% of the online food delivery users in the survey as the most often used brand, while 45% chose the next competitor. Grab was also seen as an important player in the ride-hailing space being chosen by 63% and 59% as the most often used brand for motorcycle ride-hailing and car ride-hailing respectively by users of these categories.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

While Grab observes encouraging trends in vaccination rates, it remains cautious of the renewed uncertainty of movement restrictions in Southeast Asia related to COVID-19. Among other factors, Grab’s full year 2021 outlook anticipates an extension of partial and complete lockdowns throughout several countries where Grab operates as a result of the continuing spread of COVID-19. Grab is monitoring the impact on its business and currently expects:

Group-level Gross Merchandise Values of $15.0 billion - $15.5 billion

Group-level Adjusted Net Sales of $2.1 billion - $ 2.2 billion

Group-level Adjusted EBITDA8 loss of $(0.9) billion - $(0.7) billion

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

About Altimeter

Altimeter Capital Management, LP is a leading technology-focused investment firm built by founders for founders with over $15 billion in assets under management. Altimeter’s mission is to help visionary entrepreneurs build iconic companies, disrupt markets and improve lives through all stages of growth. Altimeter manages a variety of venture and public funds and serves as an expert long-term partner to companies as they enter the public markets.

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Grab’s unaudited selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 included in this document and the investor webcast is based on financial data derived from the Grab’s management accounts that have not been reviewed or audited and are subject to further review and updates.

This document and the investor webcast also include references to non-IFRS financial measures, which include: Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. However, the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from non-IFRS financial measures with comparable names used by other companies.

Grab uses these non-IFRS financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons, and Grab’s management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. For example, Grab’s management uses: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA as a useful indicator of the economics of Grab’s business segments, as it does not include regional corporate costs.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the IFRS amounts excluded from these non-IFRS financial measures and evaluating these non-IFRS financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with IFRS.

This document and the investor webcast also includes “Pre-InterCo” data that does not reflect elimination of intragroup transactions, which means such data includes earnings and other amounts from transactions between entities within the Grab group that are eliminated upon consolidation. Such data differs materially from the corresponding figures post-elimination of intra-group transactions.

Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures:

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, representing the Adjusted EBITDA of each of our four business segments, excluding, in each case, regional corporate costs.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure calculated as net loss adjusted to exclude: (i) interest income (expenses), (ii) other income (expenses), (iii) income tax expenses, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation expenses, (vi) costs related to mergers and acquisitions, (vii) unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), (viii) impairment losses on goodwill and non-financial assets, (ix) fair value changes on investments, (x) restructuring costs and (xi) legal, tax and regulatory settlement provisions.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures:

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

Q2 21 Q2 20 $B Loss for the period (0.8) (0.7) Reconciling items: Interest expense from RCPS 0.4 0.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 0.1 0.1 Others 0.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA (0.2) (0.2)

Operating Metrics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operating metric representing the sum of the total dollar value of transactions from Grab’s services, including any applicable taxes, tips, tolls and fees, over the period of measurement. GMV is a metric by which Grab evaluates and manages its business, and Grab’s management believes is necessary for investors to understand and evaluate its business. GMV provides useful information to investors as it represents the amount of a consumer’s spend that is being directed through Grab’s platform. This metric enables Grab and investors to evaluate and compare the total amount of customer spending that is being directed through its platform over a period of time. Grab presents GMV as a metric to compare, and to enable investors to compare, Grab’s aggregate operating results, which captures significant trends in its business over time.

Monthly Transacting User (MTU) is defined as the monthly transacting users, which is an operating metric defined as the monthly number of unique users who transact via Grab’s products, where transact means to have successfully paid for any of Grab’s products. MTU is a metric by which Grab evaluates and manages its business, and Grab’s management believes is necessary for investors to understand and evaluate its business.

Gross Billings is an operating metric, representing the total dollar value attributable to Grab from each transaction, without any adjustments for incentives paid to driver- and merchant-partners or consumers, over the period of measurement. Gross Billings is a metric by which Grab evaluates and manages its business, and Grab’s management believes is necessary for investors to understand and evaluate its business. This metric enables Grab and investors to evaluate and compare the total dollar value of commissions and fees charged by Grab over a period of time. Grab presents Gross Billings as a metric to compare, and to enable investors to compare, its aggregate operating results, which captures significant trends in its business over time.

Adjusted Net Sales is an operating metric defined as Gross Billings less driver- and merchant- partner base incentives, over the period of measurement. Base incentives refer to the amount of incentives paid to driver- and merchant-partners up to the amount of commissions and fees earned by Grab from those driver- and merchant-partners. Adjusted Net Sales is a measure by which Grab evaluates and manages its business, and Grab’s management believes is necessary for investors to understand and evaluate its business. Grab presents Adjusted Net Sales as a metric to compare, and to enable investors to compare, its aggregate operating results in the absence of excess incentives, which are intended to be temporary drivers of growth, and which Grab plans to reduce in the future. Grab’s management believes Adjusted Net Sales captures significant trends in its business over time.

Industry and Market Data

This document also contains information, estimates and other statistical data derived from third party sources, including research, surveys or studies, some of which are preliminary drafts, conducted by third parties, information provided by customers and/or industry or general publications. Such information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight on such estimates. Grab and AGC have not independently verified such third-party information, and make no representation as to the accuracy of such third-party information.

1 Grab claim based on research conducted by NielsenIQ, 17 June - 10 July, 2021, 1129 Indonesians. 2 Grab's financial services subsidiary in Indonesia controlled through a consolidated joint venture 3 Vaccination rate includes both partially and fully vaccinated population. Grab figures based on Grab estimates. 4 Vaccination rates for active Grab driver-partners in Thailand are in line with national vaccination rates. Data not available in Myanmar. 5 Total Payments Volume (TPV) is defined as the value of payments, net of payment reversals, successfully completed through the Grab platform for the financial services segment. Pre-InterCo means this segment data includes earnings and other amounts from transactions between entities within the Grab group that are eliminated upon consolidation. 6 An Indonesian e-commerce company

