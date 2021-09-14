Logo
Square, Inc. Joins the Open Invention Network Community

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Square, Inc. has joined as a community member. Offering a full range of financial tools and services to businesses and individuals worldwide, Square leverages OSS to deploy best-in-class platforms, apps, and services. By joining OIN, Square is demonstrating its commitment to patent non-aggression in OSS.

“As a global leader in the effort to democratize financial services, we are pleased that Square is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN.

"We recognize the value in shared innovation, a fundamental characteristic of open source communities. In addition to joining OIN, Square is one of the founders of the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a collaborative consortium in which members pledge not to use their crypto technology patents, except for defensive purposes,” said Max Sills, Counsel at Square and General Manager of COPA. “Our participation in the OIN community demonstrates our commitment to support collaborative technology development.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Square, Inc.
Square, Inc. (: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square’s purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

About Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,500 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker
AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network
+1 (703) 963-5238
[email protected]

