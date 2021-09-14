Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

510(k) clearance expands the capability of Tactoset for augmenting suture anchor fixation

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that it has received an additional 510(k) clearance by the FDA for Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute. This new indication expands the use of Tactoset to include augmentation of hardware and the support of bone fragments during surgical procedures. This expands Tactoset’s addressable market to include augmentation of suture anchor fixation in addition to treatment of skeletal system defects such as insufficiency fractures.

“Poor quality bone and suture anchor pullout is a real problem for patients in our industry, and surgeons can now use Tactoset to augment their suture anchor fixation and reinforce it from inside the bone. We’ve taken our proprietary HA-enhanced Tactoset and opened an untapped market in the area of augmentation of hardware including soft tissue suture anchors,” says Ben Joseph, Vice President of US Commercial and Global Brand Management at Anika. “Tactoset is a key growth driver within our current regenerative solutions portfolio, and this augmentation clearance highlights the transformation of Anika as a joint preservation and restoration company. We have big plans for Tactoset in the market and expect to have additional indications coming in the future.”

Tactoset is a calcium phosphate based, biocompatible bone graft substitute that incorporates Anika’s core hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The HA component of Tactoset makes the product highly flowable, easily injectable and able to interdigitate trabecular bone architecture with overall improved handling characteristics compared to competitive products. Once injected, Tactoset hardens and mimics the properties of normal trabecular bone initially and remodels into healthy bone over time.

Since its launch in Q4 of 2019, Tactoset has been used for the treatment of bone voids, insufficiency fractures, and other skeletal defects, often performed in an outpatient surgical setting. With this expanded indication, surgeons can now use Tactoset in situations where augmenting hardware and/or bone fragments due to insufficient bone quality may be beneficial to their patients. Tactoset has been shown to increase the pull-out strength of a screw-in suture anchor two-fold1 in an osteoporotic bone model when augmented with the cured Tactoset compared to a suture anchor alone.

Dr. Misty Suri, MD from Ochsner Health in New Orleans said, “I am pleased to see the expanded indications for Tactoset cleared for use to augment hardware and bone fragments during surgical procedures. Bone quality is a critical factor when placing load bearing anchors, and the area in which hardware is normally placed is often weaker due to inferior bone quality or insufficiency fractures. Fundamentally, shoulders, knees and other joints that require surgery are often associated with either osteoporotic bone and/or lower quality bone, which significantly increases the potential for pain, hardware failure, and inferior patient outcomes. With this expanded Tactoset indication, we are now able to address the concern for microfractures and bone quality while creating a strong foundation to augment the use of suture anchors and other hardware. This gives surgeons more confidence in repairs such as rotator cuff, shoulder instability, and knee reconstructive surgeries.”

Anika expects to begin actively marketing the expanded indication for Tactoset for hardware augmentation in October 2021.

1. Preclinical data on file. Results may not correlate to clinical performance.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact, including the last sentence of the second paragraph and the sixth paragraph. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the U.S. and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:
Greenough
Christine Williamson, 617-922-1289
Senior Vice President
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODMyNTI0OSM0NDAzMDA4IzIwMDY1MzA=
Anika-Therapeutics-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment