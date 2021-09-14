REPAY Expands Integration with GOLDPoint Systems to Simplify and Accelerate Lending

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced an expansion of its existing integration with GOLDPoint+Systems, a loan management software company offering a suite of tools for installment and specialty lenders. In addition to REPAY’s card and ACH processing solutions for payment acceptance, GOLDPoint’s customers will now have access to REPAY’s Instant Funding, enabling lending companies to instantly fund loans through the GOLDPoint Systems platform.

GOLDPoint Systems’ modern lending software helps lenders grow their business by providing borrowers with the optimal experience. Through the REPAY integration, lending professionals will be able to electronically send funds directly to borrowers’ eligible debit and prepaid cards in near real time, eliminating the need for cash and checks and providing consumers with instant access to funds. GOLDPoint Systems’ users will be able to access Instant Funding in tandem with card and ACH processing for payment acceptance across all channels.

“In our many years of working in the payments industry, it’s been clear that fast and convenient payments are what sets businesses apart from their competitors,” said Susan Perlmutter, CRO at REPAY. “Our Instant Funding solution now brings speed, convenience, and security to the funding process, removing the delays typically associated with traditional funding methods, such as checks, and providing a comprehensive addition to any payments experience.”

“REPAY has been a pleasure to work with and has provided our company with a number of solutions to make payment acceptance easier for our clients in the lending industry,” said Jeff Collinsworth, CEO and President at GOLDPoint Systems. “Now with Instant Funding, we’re excited to offer our customers a faster and more convenient funding option that only makes our solutions more seamless.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

