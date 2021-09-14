Proximie Selects 8x8 Call and Video Quality Performance Monitoring to Enhance Future of Surgical Healthcare

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Proximie, the software platform that is saving lives by sharing the world's best clinical practice, has deployed the 8x8+CPaaS callstats embeddable solution for call and video quality performance. Using four low-latency HD native camera views, augmented reality annotation, and real-time video and audio communication, Proximie enables physicians and medical device experts to virtually scrub-in to any clinical setting to share skills or learn from others. Proximie is using 8x8 callstats to support call and video quality, analytics, and provide virtual services for surgical procedures at scale.

Proximie moved quickly to beta-test 8x8 callstats to monitor call and video quality in real-time, automatically analyse large volumes of WebRTC communications data, and deliver insights through AI-driven monitoring and analytics.

8x8 callstats performance monitoring collects over 500 metrics from each virtual meeting, delivering details around user adoption and a complete view of audio and video quality performance. This has meant a reduction of IT staff time spent on identifying issues and transitioning those staff members to instead focus on scaling the organisation to support more virtual surgical procedures and patients nationwide.

"8x8 callstats is the only suitable solution for us on the market — and we are delighted we found it," shares Auri Vizgaitis, Vice President of Infrastructure and Media at Proximie. “Quality is critical for our customers, so we needed to provide accurate data. We had previously developed our own tool, but we wanted call and video analytics capabilities that could be scaled instantly — saving us time and resources — so we could fully focus on our core mission: saving lives.”

8x8 callstats enables Proximie to monitor call and video quality on an enormous scale, providing customers with post-session summaries and insights to proactively manage and improve the service.

“Proximie is delivering vital, life-saving support powered by actionable insights to ensure the business can continue to scale. Providing call quality and privacy to support the rich experience for healthcare professionals is of the highest importance,” says Varun Singh, Senior Director Product, Call Quality and Connectivity, at 8x8, Inc. “8x8’s embeddable communications technology is supporting the high availability and compliance requirements of organisations like Proximie as they pave the way for the future of healthcare.”

The 8x8+CPaaS portfolio of embeddable communications and APIs, including SMS, voice chat+apps, video and performance+monitoring, empowers organisations to extend and customise communications that reimagine workflows and customer interactions for enhanced employee and customer experiences. The low code, no code capabilities enable organisations with any level of technical capability to leverage digital channels and even embed video meetings into apps and websites in minutes. Through a network of more than 160 top-tier carriers covering over 190 countries and territories, 8x8 CPaaS allows organisations to reliably and securely reach their customers no matter where they are.

8x8 CPaaS is a component of 8x8+XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact+centre, voice, team+chat, video+meetings and CPaaS+embeddable+communications+and+APIs capabilities in a single-vendor solution. Built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform, 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability with the first financially-backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent global uptime SLA across an integrated cloud CCaaS and UCaaS solution, setting a new industry benchmark for cloud communications reliability.

8x8 Webinar

Register for the “How+to+Hook+Customers+with+a+More+Human+Experience+in+a+Digital+World” webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 with Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, and Marc Magnin, Head of Product, CPaaS, at 8x8 to learn more about leveraging embeddable communications technologies to build loyalty and generate value.

About Proximie:

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms;

Proximie’s mission is to save lives by sharing the world’s best clinical practice, every Proximie procedure can be recorded, analysed and leveraged for future use to help inform best practice.

By connecting operating rooms globally, Proximie is creating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem, delivering global connected surgical care;

Proximie was founded by Dr Nadine Hachach-Haram FRCS (Plast), BEM. In 2016, the NHS clinical entrepreneur drew on her surgical experiences and her passion for innovation and education, to create Proximie. Dr. Nadine wanted to extend the geographical reach of a surgeon and to create the effect of a borderless operating room that could empower physicians to remotely share knowledge that could ultimately reduce variation in care, and help save lives. Their ultimate ambition is to create a future global network of operating rooms interconnected by the world’s best clinicians, where every incision is already informed by machine learning and every clinician will be empowered with real-time diagnostics, data and analysis. By digitising surgery, Proxmimie is helping to accelerate the adoption of best practices, democratise access to the best surgical expertise for training and help to create better patient outcomes.

Proximie has contracts with over 35 major medical device companies – with access to 90% of operating rooms and diagnostic suites in the U.K., U.S., and E.U.

For more information please visit www.proximie.com, follow+%40ProximieAR on Twitter or contact [email protected] .

About 8x8, Inc

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005410/en/