Comscore Receives Prestigious ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy Information Management Systems

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to share that it has received ISO certifications for its information security and privacy information management systems. The ISO certifications were performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading security and compliance firm.

The ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards are globally recognized for their rigorous requirements. To achieve certification, Comscore participated in an extensive audit process to demonstrate its systems meet the highest expectations for managing customer and company information.

The scope of the certification covers a broad range of Comscore's innovative product offerings including elements of its digital, advertising, and linear and connected TV solutions. The review included an assessment of Comscore's ISMS and PIMS supporting Comscore Television (including Legacy TV), Customer Surveys, and Census Collections in the role of a PII processor, and Media Ratings for Digital (Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform, Plan Metrix, Mobile Metrix, Ad Metrix, Reach / Frequency Multi-Platform), Comscore Advertising (Validated Campaigns Essentials, Comscore Campaign Ratings, Ad Metrix), Census Collections, and Panel Collections in the role of a PII controller.

Comscore's ISO certifications underscore its commitment to privacy and the responsible use of information in digital and TV measurement innovation as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a privacy-focused world.

"We understand trust is a key driver for our customers, partners, and panelists and that it has become even more important in recent years. Supporting them means putting the security and privacy of their data at the forefront of our strategic focus. With the ISO 27701 certification, our clients, partners, and panelists can be assured that their data is safe with Comscore," said Veronica Torres, Chief Privacy Officer, Comscore.

"Security and privacy are central tenets to how Comscore brings solutions to market. Comscore fully embraces privacy, not as a problem to be solved, but a right to be supported. Our commitment to these principles is illustrated by investing in the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications," said Brian Pugh, EVP, Product Technology, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

About Schellman

Schellman & Company, LLC is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services - and the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, an US and UK accredited ISO Certification Body, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman's approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows its clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor.

