Comscore Receives Prestigious ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy Information Management Systems

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Comscore Receives Prestigious ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy Information Management Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Comscore gains both ISO 27001 for its Information Security Management and ISO 27701 for its Privacy Information Management System

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to share that it has received ISO certifications for its information security and privacy information management systems. The ISO certifications were performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading security and compliance firm.

The ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards are globally recognized for their rigorous requirements. To achieve certification, Comscore participated in an extensive audit process to demonstrate its systems meet the highest expectations for managing customer and company information.

The scope of the certification covers a broad range of Comscore's innovative product offerings including elements of its digital, advertising, and linear and connected TV solutions. The review included an assessment of Comscore's ISMS and PIMS supporting Comscore Television (including Legacy TV), Customer Surveys, and Census Collections in the role of a PII processor, and Media Ratings for Digital (Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform, Plan Metrix, Mobile Metrix, Ad Metrix, Reach / Frequency Multi-Platform), Comscore Advertising (Validated Campaigns Essentials, Comscore Campaign Ratings, Ad Metrix), Census Collections, and Panel Collections in the role of a PII controller.

Comscore's ISO certifications underscore its commitment to privacy and the responsible use of information in digital and TV measurement innovation as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a privacy-focused world.

"We understand trust is a key driver for our customers, partners, and panelists and that it has become even more important in recent years. Supporting them means putting the security and privacy of their data at the forefront of our strategic focus. With the ISO 27701 certification, our clients, partners, and panelists can be assured that their data is safe with Comscore," said Veronica Torres, Chief Privacy Officer, Comscore.

"Security and privacy are central tenets to how Comscore brings solutions to market. Comscore fully embraces privacy, not as a problem to be solved, but a right to be supported. Our commitment to these principles is illustrated by investing in the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications," said Brian Pugh, EVP, Product Technology, Comscore.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

About Schellman
Schellman & Company, LLC is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services - and the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, an US and UK accredited ISO Certification Body, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman's approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows its clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF06085&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-receives-prestigious-iso-certifications-for-information-security-and-privacy-information-management-systems-301376115.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF06085&Transmission_Id=202109140700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF06085&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment