Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Expands Coverage and Capacity of PlatformDIGITAL® in Amsterdam

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has completed the third phase of the expansion of its landmark data centre in Amsterdam, the Amsterdam Data Tower. The expansion provides 2.4 megawatts of additional capacity across four floors.

The Amsterdam Data Tower is a high-quality, carrier-neutral facility located within the Amsterdam Science Park at the heart of the digital economy and is home to an extensive connected data community of telecom carriers, cable providers and Internet Service Providers. The tower was officially opened in 2016 and the recent expansion provides additional runway for customer growth with the same high levels of network connectivity.

According to Digital Realty's recently published Data Gravity Index DGx™ – which measures the creation, aggregation and private exchange of enterprise data across 53 metros –Amsterdam has one of the highest data gravity intensity scores in the world, driven by thriving technology and financial services communities. The expected growth of data gravity intensity will open up new business opportunities for enterprises in Amsterdam, but will also pose new challenges in creating, sharing, and turning that data into real business value.

The expansion of the Amsterdam Data Tower will help provide capacity to address the challenges posed by data gravity, while the facility's high levels of connectivity will provide faster, simpler data exchange with partners and other centres of data, making it simpler and easier to do business. Amsterdam Data Tower customers will have access to leading connectivity providers, Internet Service Providers and large internet exchanges such as AMS-IX and NL-ix as well as the broader set of service providers available on PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data centre platform.

"The digital economy is rapidly reshaping all sectors, both public and private," said Michel van den Assem, Managing Director, Interxion Netherlands. "As a result, enterprises need to adopt a data-centric approach. Our presence and the expansion of the Amsterdam Data Tower aligns with the requirements of our customers, both locally and across the globe. By housing their critical infrastructure with us, customers benefit from access to a thriving data community with robust network density and rich interconnectivity to strategic European and global locations."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in 106 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud, and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacentre Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+44 7500 044027

[email protected]

Patrick Brand

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

+31 6 2223 0797

[email protected]

Team Lewis

+31 (0)40 235 4600

[email protected]

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart/ Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the Dutch market and Amsterdam Data Tower, PlatformDIGITAL® and the Data Gravity Index DGx™ ™ and projections regarding data gravity, aggregation and exchange, the company's strategy, expected growth in digital transformation, and customer demand. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interxion-a-digital-realty-company-expands-coverage-and-capacity-of-platformdigital-in-amsterdam-301376133.html

SOURCE Digital Realty