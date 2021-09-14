Logo
Appian Announces the Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform. The new release makes it faster and more efficient to build enterprise applications through major enhancements in low-code data, complete automation functionality, user interface (UI) creation, and application deployment.

Appian_Logo.jpg

Appian Low-Code Automation Platform now makes it faster and more efficient to build enterprise applications.

Enterprise data can be slow and difficult to manage for any organization. Building low-code apps is simple and visual, but integrating data still requires a host of database skills. The Appian low-code data architecture intelligently and automatically reshapes your data for optimum performance based on your application designs. Users may source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming.

The latest version of Appian makes it easier to access, relate, and transform enterprise data:

  • Take advantage of data sync to build your applications faster. Data sync allows you to rapidly build applications around your enterprise data.
  • Access more of your data without sacrificing performance with double the number of rows a record type can sync from a source—from 500,000 to 1,000,000.
  • Relate more of your data with confidence with new one-to-many record type relationships that provide a holistic view of your data.
  • Auto-generate business processes straight from data records so users can take informed action while viewing unified enterprise data.

The new version of Appian also introduces new features for improved automation, UIs, connected systems, and application deployment enhancements that allow you to do the following:

  • Develop automations more efficiently by recording each step you take within your web browser each time you click or type.
  • Make robot executions faster by skipping setup and cleanup for consecutive RPA executions when processing batch items.
  • Design more attractive UIs by creating applications with finer spacing controls to get the exact look you want and reduce clutter during design.
  • Use Connected Systems to connect to data sources and use object level security for greater control over access to data.
  • Streamline deployments by adding database scripts to packages as you develop, instead of waiting to upload your database scripts during deployment.

"The Appian low-code data architecture is revolutionary in defining how developers work with enterprise data to rapidly build applications," said Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "We're reinforcing the Appian Low-Code Promise that when you create apps with Appian, you should expect to build your apps 10x faster, reduce your maintenance costs by 50%, and gain superior functionality as compared to traditional development."

To experience the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform for yourself, get your free Appian Community Edition environment.

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH01540&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-announces-the-latest-version-of-the-appian-low-code-automation-platform-301373112.html

SOURCE Appian

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH01540&Transmission_Id=202109140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH01540&DateId=20210914
