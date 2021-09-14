Pliops Teams with TD SYNNEX to Multiply Effectiveness of Data Center Infrastructure Investments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pliops Teams with TD SYNNEX to Multiply Effectiveness of Data Center Infrastructure Investments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

IT Distributor to Offer Pliops’ Breakthrough Extreme Data Processor (XDP)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data solutions innovator Pliops has kicked off its global channel program in noteworthy fashion by signing an agreement with TD SYNNEX. Under the terms of the agreement, TD SYNNEX will distribute Pliops XDP in North America. This announcement comes on the heels of the commercial launch of the XDP, which is now broadly available.

“TD SYNNEX is excited to work with Pliops to bring a breakthrough acceleration platform to IT markets and ramp up their presence and scale through our extensive distribution channels,” said Gary Palenbaum, EVP, Endpoint Solutions, North America, TD SYNNEX. “Distributing solutions from emerging vendors such as Pliops helps us provide differentiated building blocks for our channel partners to offer powerful and relevant solutions to their customers.”

Pliops XDP seamlessly manages data flow from application to storage, shaping the data for optimal placement to the lowest-cost SSDs, enabling very high performance with fully offloaded data protection and inline transparent compression. Delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card, Pliops XDP eliminates major redundancies and significantly accelerates performance, enabling data center infrastructures to scale more efficiently. Pliops XDP combines multiple fundamental data and storage technologies into one device. This approach provides multiple benefits and new levels of processing power and storage scalability for relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications and platforms.

Pliops has implemented a partner assist, channel-centric go-to-market strategy and will strategically align with systems integrators and value-added resellers offering database, analytics, ML/AI, HPC and web-scale solutions, as well as cloud deployments.

“Selecting TD SYNNEX as a distribution partner is a major step toward making the North American reseller ecosystem aware of the performance and efficiency benefits that Pliops can bring to their customer base,” noted Marius Tudor, vice president of sales and business development for Pliops. “With Pliops, resellers can differentiate their solution offering in a highly competitive environment, while driving toward a common goal of making the data centers of today and tomorrow greener. We are thrilled to combine forces with TD SYNNEX to address the acceleration and ROI goals of Fortune 1000 companies as they attempt to do ‘more with less’ with existing and new server and infrastructure deployments.”

For more information on Pliops through TD SYNNEX, email [email protected].

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Delivering a fundamental building block for the data-centric era, Pliops multiplies the effectiveness of organizations’ infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing data center performance, reliability, capacity, and efficiency. Delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card, the breakthrough Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications such as relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications. Founded in 2017, winning best in show at Flash Memory Summit in 2019 and 2020, and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised $115 million to date from leading investors including Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures, Western Digital and Xilinx. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNDk4NyM0Mzk5OTUwIzIxODgyNTk=
Pliops-Ltd-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment