Study from Autodesk and FMI Finds Better Data Strategies Could Save the Global Construction Industry $1.85 Trillion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Study from Autodesk and FMI Finds Better Data Strategies Could Save the Global Construction Industry $1.85 Trillion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

New research shows that implementation of formal data strategies is linked to positive project outcomes, cost savings and competitive advantages

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and management consulting firm FMI Corporation today released the results from a new study, "Harnessing the Data Advantage in Construction," which surveyed over 3,900 professionals across the global construction industry on their data practices in 2020. In the study, Autodesk and FMI estimate that "bad data" – data that is inaccurate, incomplete, inaccessible, inconsistent or untimely, and can't be used to derive actionable insights – may have cost the global construction industry $1.85 trillion in 2020. However, survey respondents who had strategies in place to collect, manage and analyze usable data reported benefits such as fewer project delays and budget overruns, less rework, fewer change orders and reduced safety incidents, suggesting implementing formal data strategies could enable construction teams to prevent future losses and gain competitive advantages.

Autodesk_and_FMI_Study.jpg

"Organizations are adopting technology, but our study shows there is opportunity for them to gain even more from their investments," said Jay Bowman, research and analytics lead at FMI. "Without data strategies in place, the construction industry is leaving significant amounts of money and opportunities for more positive project outcomes on the table. The good news is that implementing data strategies is entirely within an organization's control, and our research identified a few ways some teams are successfully collecting, managing and using their data to support decision making."

Key findings from the study include:

  1. Bad data is leading to poor decision-making and outcomes. Thirty percent of respondents indicated that more than half of their project data is "bad" and results in poor decision making more than 50 percent of the time. Decisions made using "bad data" are estimated to have cost the industry $88.69 million in rework alone, accounting for 14 percent of all rework performed in 2020. These findings suggest construction teams and organizations need relevant, accurate and complete data sets to make consistently high-quality data-driven decisions.
  2. Intentional data strategies support more consistent, data-driven decision-making. The respondents who said they always incorporate project data into their decision-making (12 percent) are employing intentional data strategies to enable this, including regularly reviewing data for quality (40 percent); standardizing data collection, reporting and monitoring practices (38 percent); and structuring data in a common data environment for centralized access (38 percent).
  3. Data management and analysis skills are seen as critical for team success. Most respondents (60 percent) stated the presence of data management and analysis skills are important for construction teams to work effectively. When asked what project management and analysis skills will be most important for the future in the construction industry, respondents ranked workflow optimization (57 percent), data management strategy (51 percent), data analytics (47 percent), data visualization (40 percent) and data security (39 percent) as their top five skills.

"As the construction industry continues its rapid digitization, it's important to remember that the utility of technology extends beyond its immediate functions to identifying risks and opportunities with data-driven insights," said Allison Scott, director of construction thought leadership, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "This study quantifies the immense value of putting frameworks in place to capture and manage data. Organizations that implement formal data strategies stand to gain the most ROI from their technology investments, so it is important to collaborate with vendors and determine how to make the best use of the data being collected."

More materials:

About Autodesk
Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk and the Autodesk logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Autodesk_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF06269&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-from-autodesk-and-fmi-finds-better-data-strategies-could-save-the-global-construction-industry-1-85-trillion-301376278.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF06269&Transmission_Id=202109141009PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF06269&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment