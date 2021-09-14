Go Nuts! The MR. PEANUT® Character Is Renting His Iconic NUTMOBILE™ Vehicle To Overnight Guests For First Time Ever

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the MR. PEANUT® character settles into his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota, he is inviting fans to stay at his vacation home, INN a NUTshell, and enjoy all that the land of 10,000 lakes has to offer.

For the first time ever, the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle will transform into the nuttiest living quarters that transports you into an overnight, immersive PLANTERS® brand experience, of course filled with plenty of PLANTERS® brand products for guests to enjoy. The stay also includes a $1,500 travel stipend and can-nut miss activities where guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery in Minnesota. The best part? This one-of-a-kind, nutty stay is available for $3.59, the cost of a jar of PLANTERS® peanuts.

"As the PLANTERS® brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay," said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand. "We are always looking for ways to add substance to fans' lives and what better way to do that than with this unforgettable experience at the INN a NUTshell."

On September 17 at 12 p.m. CDT, one fan will be able to book a two-night stay at the INN a NUTshell from October 1 through October 3 by visiting MrPeanutInnANutshell.com. You'll have to be quick, because only one fan and a guest will be able to stay in the iconic 26-foot-long peanut on wheels waterfront in Duluth, Minn.

In addition to opening his vacation home, the MR. PEANUT® character and the makers of the PLANTERS® brand will continue to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state, the land of 10,000 lakes, with a $10,000 donation to Conservation Minnesota. The PLANTERS® brand recognizes the organization's continued efforts to add substance to the community by working with local residents, leaders and legislators to protect Minnesota's land and wildlife.

To learn more about this nutty stay, visit MrPeanutInnANutshell.com and don't forget to follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) as the MR. PEANUT® character settles into his new home!

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

