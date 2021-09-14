Go Nuts! The MR. PEANUT® Character Is Renting His Iconic NUTMOBILE™ Vehicle To Overnight Guests For First Time Ever

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Go Nuts! The MR. PEANUT® Character Is Renting His Iconic NUTMOBILE™ Vehicle To Overnight Guests For First Time Ever

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

To shellebrate the PLANTERS® brand's move to Hormel Foods in Minnesota, the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle is transforming into the INN a NUTshell retreat, the ultimate nut lover's weekend getaway

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the MR. PEANUT® character settles into his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota, he is inviting fans to stay at his vacation home, INN a NUTshell, and enjoy all that the land of 10,000 lakes has to offer.

INN_a_NUTshell_Exterior.jpg

For the first time ever, the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle will transform into the nuttiest living quarters that transports you into an overnight, immersive PLANTERS® brand experience, of course filled with plenty of PLANTERS® brand products for guests to enjoy. The stay also includes a $1,500 travel stipend and can-nut miss activities where guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery in Minnesota. The best part? This one-of-a-kind, nutty stay is available for $3.59, the cost of a jar of PLANTERS® peanuts.

"As the PLANTERS® brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay," said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand. "We are always looking for ways to add substance to fans' lives and what better way to do that than with this unforgettable experience at the INN a NUTshell."

On September 17 at 12 p.m. CDT, one fan will be able to book a two-night stay at the INN a NUTshell from October 1 through October 3 by visiting MrPeanutInnANutshell.com. You'll have to be quick, because only one fan and a guest will be able to stay in the iconic 26-foot-long peanut on wheels waterfront in Duluth, Minn.

In addition to opening his vacation home, the MR. PEANUT® character and the makers of the PLANTERS® brand will continue to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state, the land of 10,000 lakes, with a $10,000 donation to Conservation Minnesota. The PLANTERS® brand recognizes the organization's continued efforts to add substance to the community by working with local residents, leaders and legislators to protect Minnesota's land and wildlife.

To learn more about this nutty stay, visit MrPeanutInnANutshell.com and don't forget to follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) as the MR. PEANUT® character settles into his new home!

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Taylor Higgins


Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

ICF Next

312-577-1773


[email protected]

[email protected]

INN_a_NUTshell_Interior_Image_1.jpg

PLANTERS_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG05591&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-nuts-the-mr-peanut-character-is-renting-his-iconic-nutmobile-vehicle-to-overnight-guests-for-first-time-ever-301376284.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG05591&Transmission_Id=202109140800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG05591&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment