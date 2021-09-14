Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • 4 more holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization
  • 23-hole program results continue to expand the width and length of mineralization below the Contention Pit

    • VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (

    TSXV:AZT, Financial)(OTCQB:AZZTF) reports assay results for an additional four holes, TR21-15 to 18, from its now completed 2021, Phase 2, 23-hole, 2,716 metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Tombstone project which covers most of the historic Tombstone silver mining district in southeastern Arizona.

    The four holes were drilled on two fence patterns to infill between prior drill fences and to step out to the west from 2020 drilling reported previously in the north-central part of the Contention open pit. Every one of the four holes intersected near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization, and all four holes bottomed in mineralization.

    Drill Highlights

    • Hole TR21-15 - 0.22 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 18.3 gpt silver (0.49 gpt gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 42.7 meters (m)
    • Hole TR21-16 - 0.81 gpt gold and 15.9 gpt silver (1.04 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m, including 3.61 gpt gold and 51.6 gpt silver (4.34 gpt AuEq) over 13.7 m
    • Hole TR21-17 - 1.73 gpt gold and 56.2 gpt silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m, including 6.46 gpt gold and 274 gpt silver (10.37 gpt AuEq) over 3.04 m, and 4.08 gpt gold and 59.4 gpt silver (4.93 gpt AuEq) over 10.7 m
    • Hole TR21-18 - 0.76 gpt gold and 20.6 gpt silver (1.05 gpt AuEq) over 64 m, including 2.46 gpt gold and 37.0 gpt silver (2.99 gpt AuEq) over 9.1 m

    Gold equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio.Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths. The gold - silver mineralization zones are generally west dipping at around 60-80 degrees, associated with the quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes. However, these dikes also extend at shallow angles out from the Contention fault along folds in the Bisbee clastic sediments so the full range of mineralization dips vary from 20 to 80 degrees. True widths for the apparent mineralization intersection widths of the four holes approximately range from 50 to 100% of the apparent widths, with the norm for the mineralized true widths being 60 to 90% of the apparent widths.

    View drill sections here:

    Link to section view holes TR21-15, TR21-16
    Link to section view holes TR21-17 and TR21-18

    All 4 holes intersected extensive gold and silver mineralization, see assay intervals in the table below, extending the mineralized zones at depth and along strike, below and west of the Contention open pit. Three of the four holes also intersected old mine workings, likely dating back to the late 1800's, indicating that some of the highest-grade bonanza mineralization in the area drilled was previously mined.

    The drilled area is on the west side of the Contention Pit, adjacent to the area drilled in 2020 near the centre of the pit (central drill pattern), and measures at least 100 meters north to south along strike by up to 150 meters east-west, perpendicular to the west dip of the Contention mineralized structure, with gold-silver mineralization still open in all directions.

    The drilled area reported herein demonstrates mineralization over a combined length of 440 meters from the 2020 and current drilling. Holes TR21-01 to 23 have been completed and sampled and each hole intersected similar widespread alteration and mineralization. The total area drilled in 2021 spans 550 m long by over 150 m wide and to maximum depths of 175 m. Final results are pending.

    Tombstone RC Drilling Plan Map

    The low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization observed to date is impressive, marked by hydrothermal breccias, quartz veining and silicification associated with quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes and moderate to strong potassic, argillic and advanced argillic alteration and hornfels within the host Bisbee sandstones and siltstones. Areas of intense hematite, goethite and manganese wad are extensive, associated with quartz-calcite veins and localized skarn alteration in limestones. Cerargyrite (silver chloride) is observed in fractures, often with fine-grained visible gold. Most silver and gold mineralized zones intersected in the 2020 and 2021 drill programs are proximal to and in the hanging-walls and footwalls of old underground mine workings.

    Drill Hole

    From m

    To m

    Interval m*

    Au gpt

    Ag gpt

    Au Eq gpt (1)

    Comments

    TR21-15

    15.2

    22.8

    7.6

    0.198

    16.8

    0.438

    39.6

    82.3

    42.7

    0.225

    18.34

    0.487

    		Incl. Tunnel of 6.1 m
    TR21-16

    48.8

    112.8

    64.0

    0.807

    15.98

    1.035

    		Incl. Partial Tunnel

    Including

    86.9

    100.6

    13.7

    3.607

    51.55

    4.343

    TR21-17

    27.4

    91.4

    64.0

    1.726

    56.198

    2.529

    Including

    32.0

    42.7

    10.7

    4.076

    59.4

    4.925

    		Visible Gold

    82.3

    85.4

    3.04

    6.455

    274

    10.369

    TR21-18

    36.6

    100.6

    64.0

    0.755

    20.61

    1.049

    		Visible Gold

    Including

    77.7

    86.8

    9.1

    2.458

    37.0

    2.987

    		Incl. Tunnel of 3 m

    106.7

    128

    21.3

    0.147

    11.679

    0.313

    1. AuEq is calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio
      * All interval widths are not true widths and intercept true widths are not yet estimated.

    Aztec has completed the 2,716 m and 23-holes of the originally planned 2,900 metre, 20-hole Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Tombstone Property. The company has reported assays for the first 18 holes. Samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis.

    Tombstone Project Overview

    Aztec holds a 75% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the district as well as some recently acquired properties. The main target of the 2021 Phase 1 RC drill program is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, heap leachable, epithermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by infill and step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move deeper to test for larger, deeper "Taylor-type" CRD targets along and adjacent to the Contention structure.

    Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., VP Exploration, is the Qualified Person overseeing the Tombstone exploration program. Drill cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples were analyzed for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. Mr. Heyl reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

    "Simon Dyakowski"

    Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
    Aztec Minerals Corp.

    About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

    Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

    Simon Dyakowski, CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman
    Tel: (604) 619-7469
    Fax: (604) 685-9744
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: www.aztecminerals.com

    Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

    Forward-Looking Statements:

    Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

    SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/663920/Aztec-Reports-Additional-RC-Drill-Results-from-Tombstone-Project-Arizona-Including-173-gpt-Gold-and-562-gpt-Silver-253-gpt-AuEq-over-640-m

    img.ashx?id=663920

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment