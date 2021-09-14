Logo
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced a new partnership with DeskTeam360 to deliver professional, custom built websites for Business Warrior subscribers.

DeskTeam360 specializes in website development for small businesses. In this strategic partnership, Business Warrior enriches its position as a robust, business development source for local businesses across the nation. Through software, training, and a growing number of marketing services, Business Warrior helps its clients improve their reputation, get found online, and convert website traffic into customers.

PR-TeamDesk360PR-400x400-91321.jpg

One of the biggest milestones for a new small business is developing and launching their website. Currently, 1 in 4 small businesses do not have a website for their business. According to the US Census, ​4.3 million new businesses were started last year, a 24 percent increase from the year before.

"We see as many as 50% of our Business Warrior leads do not have a website and the number of new small businesses continues to rise," stated Business Warrior President Jonathan Brooks. "This new solution connects our clients with a national partner that can affordably and easily launch a professional website while jump-starting their Business Warrior experience."

Business Warrior's website solution is now available at a special, low price for new and existing Business Warrior subscribers. Learn more about this strategic partnership and the special offering by visiting https://deskteam360.com/businesswarrior-websites?ref=BusinessWarrior.

"Together, Deskteam360 and Business Warrior have an immense concentration and understanding of the small business owner," said DeskTeam360 Founder Jeremy Kenerson. "Both of our teams have the passion, products and people to level up a small business needing a website to excel in the quickly evolving digital world consumers are looking for. Deskteam360 and Business Warrior complete the experience of how business owners get more customers."

About DeskTeam360

DeskTeam360 is a digital marketing integration team. They help small businesses with graphic and web design, technical website support, marketing software set up, and virtual assistant services all in one place.

With more than 15 years of experience and over 3000 websites created, DeskTeam360 is a trusted brand in the website development industry. They have been featured in news publications such as NBC, ABC, Fox News, and CBS News. For more information, please visit deskteam360.com

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:
Jonathan Brooks
[email protected]
(855) 884-5805

SOURCE: Business Warrior Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663931/Business-Warrior-Partners-with-Nationally-Recognized-Website-Builder

img.ashx?id=663931

