Cyren Teams with TD SYNNEX to Distribute Next Generation Anti-Phishing Solution in North America

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Distribution agreement to meet growing demand for next generation anti-phishing solutions in North America

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to offer its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security (CIS), throughout North America.

image.png

"We are thrilled to be included in TD SYNNEX' cutting-edge portfolio of technology applications," stated Bruce Johnson, Vice President of Sales Americas at Cyren. "Their extensive reach will play a significant role and help accelerate our growth with large enterprises. This new agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to the channel and supporting TD SYNNEX to protect their clients from phishing attacks."

Cyren Inbox Security uses machine learning and other techniques to continuously detect and automatically respond to phishing and business email compromise (BEC) threats that slip past the email perimeter. This approach expands and enhances TD SYNNEX' current enterprise email security portfolio. With this agreement, TD SYNNEX resellers can offer CIS as an easy add-on subscription to new and existing Microsoft 365 opportunities. Additionally, CIS can be sold with other security solutions like secure email gateways and Security Awareness Training, providing a comprehensive anti-phishing solution.

"TD SYNNEX and our resellers recognize that phishing and business email compromise attacks are not only a widespread threat to enterprises, but are becoming more sophisticated and continue to evade detection," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Strategic Procurement, TD SYNNEX. "It's critical that we adapt and expand our portfolio to address changes in the email threat landscape. The addition of Cyren Inbox Security, and its ability to continuously detect and remediate phishing threats that have already made it to users' inboxes, means our partner network can quickly help customers address targeted phishing attacks."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Angelique Faul
Code Red Security PR
[email protected]
+1 513-633-0897

Investor Contact

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
[email protected]
+1.703.760.3435

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663809/Cyren-Teams-with-TD-SYNNEX-to-Distribute-Next-Generation-Anti-Phishing-Solution-in-North-America

img.ashx?id=663809

