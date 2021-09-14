Logo
HAWKEYE Receives TSX.V Conditional Acceptance for a $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (

TSXV:HAWK, Financial)(Frankfurt: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange conditional acceptance for anon-brokered private placement to sell non-flow-through units at a price of $0.02 per Common Unit and flow-through units at a price of $0.025 per Flow-Through Unit. The Offering will raise the Company total proceeds of $450,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 Common Units and 10,000,000 Flow-Through Units in the capital of the Company. For complete details of the financing please refer to the Company's original news release No. 360 - 2021 which was disseminated to the public on September 2, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.
Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511
Email: [email protected]
Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663955/HAWKEYE-Receives-TSXV-Conditional-Acceptance-for-a-450000-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

img.ashx?id=663955

