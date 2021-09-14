Veracyte Announces that New NCCN Guidelines Uniquely Recommend Use of Decipher Prostate Genomic Test Score to Guide Specific Treatment for Men Following Radical Prostatectomy

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that its Decipher® Prostate RP genomic classifier is uniquely recommended in the 2022 National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Oncology to guide treatment decisions for men with prostate cancer. The new guidelines specifically recommend Decipher Prostate RP after radical prostatectomy and that men with high-risk scores (>0.6) should be strongly considered for salvage radiotherapy with the addition of concurrent hormone therapy, when early radiation therapy is missed.

“We are thrilled that Decipher Prostate RP is now recommended by the NCCN to guide specific treatment decisions,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s senior vice president, scientific and clinical operations, urologic cancers. “The NCCN’s designation is unique to Decipher Prostate RP and underscores the extensive clinical validation and clinical utility data behind the test. We believe this recommendation will ultimately enable more men to receive the treatment they need, while reducing unnecessary therapy.”

The new NCCN recommendations are based on results of the NRG Oncology Phase 3 randomized controlled trial, RTOG 96-01. This+study, which followed patients for a median of 12 years, demonstrated that Decipher risk results were associated with hormone therapy benefit, with Decipher high-risk men receiving greater absolute benefit from hormone therapy compared to Decipher low-risk men. In the subset of patients who received hormone therapy in addition to early salvage radiotherapy, Decipher high-risk men experienced improvements in distant metastasis, prostate cancer-specific mortality and overall survival, while Decipher low-risk men had good oncologic outcomes without hormone therapy.

The Decipher Prostate genomic classifier is currently being investigated in seven National Cancer Institute-sponsored, Phase 3, prospective, randomized controlled clinical trials; 13 Phase 2/3 prospective trials; and more than 20 retrospective studies of Phase 3 randomized controlled trials. Many of these trials require Decipher Prostate testing for study inclusion.

About Decipher Prostate

Decipher Prostate (Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Decipher Prostate RP) is a 22-gene, whole-transcriptome-developed genomic test intended to help inform treatment decisions for men with localized prostate cancer at initial diagnosis and after surgical removal of the prostate. The test reports the Decipher Score, which prognosticates a patient's risk of metastasis within five years and provides risk estimates of prostate cancer-specific outcomes. Decipher Prostate can help guide physicians to better select the appropriate therapy for a specific patient, which in turn can result in improved patient outcomes.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

