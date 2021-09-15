RealNetworks introduces MaskCheck Kiosk, the complete solution to keep your business or office safer by monitoring and encouraging use of masks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RealNetworks introduces MaskCheck Kiosk, the complete solution to keep your business or office safer by monitoring and encouraging use of masks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks® (NASDAQ: RNWK) is proud to introduce MaskCheck™ Kiosk, a complete hardware and software solution to keep businesses and offices safer by automatically monitoring and encouraging mask usage. MaskCheck Kiosk is now available for purchase at https://getmaskcheck.com for the promotional price of $995.

MaskCheck_Kiosk_product.jpg

MaskCheck Kiosk is the complete solution to keep businesses or offices safer by monitoring and encouraging mask usage.

With the rise of the Delta Variant, wearing a mask in public spaces is again one of the most effective tools in preventing transmission of COVID-19. Indeed, many municipalities, including the states of Washington and Oregon, are now requiring individuals in public places to wear face masks. The reinstatement of these mask mandates typically places the responsibility on individual businesses and/or office employees to enforce mask policies.

MaskCheck Kiosks can be installed in minutes and replace most human involvement to encourage and assess face mask usage. The custom kiosks are powered by the MaskCheck platform from RealNetworks to help communities stay open and operate safely.

"After launching our free MaskCheck app last December, we had many requests for a strong, reliable, and durable integrated MaskCheck solution," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO, RealNetworks, Inc. "MaskCheck Kiosk is that solution. It's rugged and durable, battery powered so it can be used in any location a customer wants for a full day, and pre-configured with our easy-to-use MaskCheck app so that it's truly plug and play. And with the rise of the Delta Variant, mask usage, especially in public indoor spaces, is extremely important and will likely continue to be for months to come."

Key Features

  • Provides a safer environment for employees and customers to continue to get back to normal faster.
  • Displays instant notifications of mask detection to encourage indoor mask usage.
  • Gives visual and audio prompts: "Please put on a mask." "Please adjust mask." "Good to go."
  • Enables workplaces to implement mask mandates and company health policies in a clear, authoritative way.
  • Stays private and does not perform any facial recognition or share data outside your business.
  • Works fully autonomously when connected to WIFI and placed in a high-traffic indoor location to monitor mask usage.
  • Features in app reporting allows you to view mask wearing data at each kiosk location; optionally contribute and view nation-wide compliance data in the MaskCheck Map.
  • Designed as durable kiosk after extensive testing and set up in landscape mode to scan a greater number of people.
  • Fully assembled and ready to use in 5 minutes: Just screw on the base, set-up your account and you're ready to go!
  • Fully-functional iPad included. Once it's time to put away or temporarily store your MaskCheck Kiosk, take out the fully-functioning iPad and use it for other purposes.
  • Made in the U.S.A.Designed and manufactured in the Pacific Northwest.
  • 30 day return, one year warranty.

This video shows how MaskCheck works: https://bit.ly/AboutMaskCheck

Availability and Product Details
MaskCheck Kiosk is immediately available for purchase at https://getmaskcheck.com

  • Promotional Launch Price: $995 (Regular price: $1195).
  • MaskCheck Kiosk components: iPad 8 pre-installed with MaskCheck app; External battery with power display; Lightning cord to connect iPad to battery; Power cord and charger to plug in battery; Autonomous, heavy-weight metal stand with lock loop at base to secure with your own cable; Allen wrench kit to lock iPad and battery into place; Set-up Guide.
  • WIFI is required. The MaskCheck Kiosk must be connected to WIFI to work.
  • Dimensions: Kiosk is 49" high. Tablet case is 12" wide. Depth: 5". Base diameter is 13". Weight: 27 lbs.
  • One-year Warranty & 30-day Return Policy
  • Post-COVID value: MaskCheck Kiosk is designed with post-COVID value once the pandemic is over. It can be repurposed as a customer kiosk with other apps; brought back out and placed in position to monitor masks during cold and flu season; and/or its fully-functioning iPad can be removed and used separately.
  • NOTE: North America only: MaskCheck Kiosk is only available for purchase and use in the US and Canada at this time.

About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR® (safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, analytics, and powers MaskCheck™ (getmaskcheck.com), as well as StarSearch™ by Real® and RealPlayer® 20/20 (real.com). For more information, visit: www.realnetworks.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Amore, Amore PR for RealNetworks. Mobile: 206-954-8006. [email protected]

MaskCheck_Kiosk_v3.jpg

MaskCheck_Kiosk_v2.jpg

MaskCheck_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF07226&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-introduces-maskcheck-kiosk-the-complete-solution-to-keep-your-business-or-office-safer-by-monitoring-and-encouraging-use-of-masks-301377053.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07226&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07226&DateId=20210915
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment