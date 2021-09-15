RealNetworks introduces MaskCheck Kiosk, the complete solution to keep your business or office safer by monitoring and encouraging use of masks

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks® (NASDAQ: RNWK) is proud to introduce MaskCheck™ Kiosk, a complete hardware and software solution to keep businesses and offices safer by automatically monitoring and encouraging mask usage. MaskCheck Kiosk is now available for purchase at https://getmaskcheck.com for the promotional price of $995.

With the rise of the Delta Variant, wearing a mask in public spaces is again one of the most effective tools in preventing transmission of COVID-19. Indeed, many municipalities, including the states of Washington and Oregon, are now requiring individuals in public places to wear face masks. The reinstatement of these mask mandates typically places the responsibility on individual businesses and/or office employees to enforce mask policies.

MaskCheck Kiosks can be installed in minutes and replace most human involvement to encourage and assess face mask usage. The custom kiosks are powered by the MaskCheck platform from RealNetworks to help communities stay open and operate safely.

"After launching our free MaskCheck app last December, we had many requests for a strong, reliable, and durable integrated MaskCheck solution," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO, RealNetworks, Inc. "MaskCheck Kiosk is that solution. It's rugged and durable, battery powered so it can be used in any location a customer wants for a full day, and pre-configured with our easy-to-use MaskCheck app so that it's truly plug and play. And with the rise of the Delta Variant, mask usage, especially in public indoor spaces, is extremely important and will likely continue to be for months to come."

Key Features

Provides a safer environment for employees and customers to continue to get back to normal faster.

for employees and customers to continue to get back to normal faster. Displays instant notifications of mask detection to encourage indoor mask usage.

to encourage indoor mask usage. Gives visual and audio prompts: "Please put on a mask." "Please adjust mask." "Good to go."

"Please put on a mask." "Please adjust mask." "Good to go." Enables workplaces to implement mask mandates and company health policies in a clear, authoritative way.

Stays private and does not perform any facial recognition or share data outside your business.

and does not perform any facial recognition or share data outside your business. Works fully autonomously when connected to WIFI and placed in a high-traffic indoor location to monitor mask usage.

when connected to WIFI and placed in a high-traffic indoor location to monitor mask usage. Features in app reporting allows you to view mask wearing data at each kiosk location; optionally contribute and view nation-wide compliance data in the MaskCheck Map .

allows you to view mask wearing data at each kiosk location; optionally contribute and view nation-wide compliance data in the . Designed as durable kiosk after extensive testing and set up in landscape mode to scan a greater number of people.

and set up in landscape mode to scan a greater number of people. Fully assembled and ready to use in 5 minutes: Just screw on the base, set-up your account and you're ready to go!

Just screw on the base, set-up your account and you're ready to go! Fully-functional iPad included. Once it's time to put away or temporarily store your MaskCheck Kiosk, take out the fully-functioning iPad and use it for other purposes.

Once it's time to put away or temporarily store your MaskCheck Kiosk, take out the fully-functioning iPad and use it for other purposes. Made in the U.S.A. Designed and manufactured in the Pacific Northwest.

Designed and manufactured in the Pacific Northwest. 30 day return, one year warranty.

This video shows how MaskCheck works: https://bit.ly/AboutMaskCheck

Availability and Product Details

MaskCheck Kiosk is immediately available for purchase at https://getmaskcheck.com

Promotional Launch Price: $995 (Regular price: $1195 ).

(Regular price: ). MaskCheck Kiosk components : iPad 8 pre-installed with MaskCheck app; External battery with power display; Lightning cord to connect iPad to battery; Power cord and charger to plug in battery; Autonomous, heavy-weight metal stand with lock loop at base to secure with your own cable; Allen wrench kit to lock iPad and battery into place; Set-up Guide.

: iPad 8 pre-installed with MaskCheck app; External battery with power display; Lightning cord to connect iPad to battery; Power cord and charger to plug in battery; Autonomous, heavy-weight metal stand with lock loop at base to secure with your own cable; Allen wrench kit to lock iPad and battery into place; Set-up Guide. WIFI is required . The MaskCheck Kiosk must be connected to WIFI to work.

. The MaskCheck Kiosk must be connected to WIFI to work. Dimensions : Kiosk is 49" high. Tablet case is 12" wide. Depth: 5". Base diameter is 13". Weight: 27 lbs.

: Kiosk is 49" high. Tablet case is 12" wide. Depth: 5". Base diameter is 13". Weight: 27 lbs. One-year Warranty & 30-day Return Policy

Post-COVID value : MaskCheck Kiosk is designed with post-COVID value once the pandemic is over. It can be repurposed as a customer kiosk with other apps; brought back out and placed in position to monitor masks during cold and flu season; and/or its fully-functioning iPad can be removed and used separately.

: MaskCheck Kiosk is designed with post-COVID value once the pandemic is over. It can be repurposed as a customer kiosk with other apps; brought back out and placed in position to monitor masks during cold and flu season; and/or its fully-functioning iPad can be removed and used separately. NOTE: North America only: MaskCheck Kiosk is only available for purchase and use in the US and Canada at this time.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR® ( safr.com ) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, analytics, and powers MaskCheck™ ( getmaskcheck.com ), as well as StarSearch™ by Real® and RealPlayer® 20/20 ( real.com ). For more information, visit: www.realnetworks.com .

