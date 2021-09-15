OneNeck IT Solutions Achieves Champion Reseller Status with the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OneNeck IT Solutions Achieves Champion Reseller Status with the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck is excited to announce its achievement of Nutanix Champion Reseller status in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program.

Nutanix_Reseller_Champion.jpg

Nutanix recognizes OneNeck for proving the highest level of Nutanix partner sales, technical and services expertise.

The Nutanix Elevate Partner Program for the reseller community differs from traditional partner programs by providing a unique emphasis on partner capabilities and competencies to sell and support the Nutanix portfolio, rather than revenue targets.

Nutanix recognized OneNeck for demonstrating the highest level of Nutanix partner sales, technical and services expertise. Together, OneNeck and Nutanix deliver customer value with an industry-leading software platform that provides the benefits of private cloud with dedicated compute hosted in OneNeck data centers.

"We're thrilled with OneNeck's continued success with our customers," said Christian Alvarez, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales, Nutanix. "OneNeck's ReliaCloud, built on Nutanix web-scale architecture, provides customers with an easy-to-consume package that delivers high-value services. Additionally, our partnership expands OneNeck's solutions portfolio to their customers seeking the benefits of on-premises cloud."

A Nutanix Champion Reseller partner is the highest competency level in the Elevate Partner Program and is achieved by partners who have invested into Nutanix experts with deep sales, technical and services delivery competencies who consistently sell the full Nutanix portfolio.

With this program Nutanix focuses on investments and tools that help enable partners to grow their business as they support customers in adopting hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

"OneNeck partnered with Nutanix to power our ReliaCloud EDGE, a hosted private cloud, because Nutanix technologies provided the scalability to meet our customer's IT needs with the reliability, security and high performance that their business demands," said Ted Wiessing, SVP Technology, OneNeck and Chief Security & Privacy Officer, TDS. "As we continue to expand our partnership with new services powered by Nutanix, the option to join the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program offers us additional benefits that will help us expand our customers' ability to consume our data center services."

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, partnerships like OneNeck's with Nutanix will only elevate the level of services available to customers seeking greater agility and diversified services that are required to succeed in an always-on, digital economy.

Additional Resources:

More details on the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program can be found at nutanix.com/partners/resellers.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com

OneNeck_logo_TM_ID_d977e08ace93_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA06936&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneneck-it-solutions-achieves-champion-reseller-status-with-the-nutanix-elevate-partner-program-301376956.html

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA06936&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA06936&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment