Progress Powers Scalable, Agile Digital Experience Delivery at a Global Scale with Sitefinity DX 14.0

Leading digital experience vendor redefines platform to support composable experiences with significant enhancements to its multichannel content, integration and analytics capabilities

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the availability of Progress® Sitefinity® DX 14.0. This agile, flexible and extensible platform allows organizations to create an ideal digital experience platform (DXP) tailored to their unique needs and objectives with new capabilities for low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery.

The digital world is transforming at an unprecedented pace with users increasingly seeking solely online interactions instead of in-person. The ability of organizations to implement an effective digital strategy depends on deploying and redefining the right digital platforms and processes, which often requires a high level of digital maturity. Most organizations will see better success when joining forces with a trusted strategic partner, as well as utilizing a platform that minimizes IT complexity. Progress’ recent research shows that 35% of organizations haven’t implemented a DXP solution because the products available on the market are too complex, expensive and include features that won’t get used but need to be paid for.

“As the core of a composable DXP, Sitefinity DX 14.0 puts pieces of the puzzle in place, giving organizations a powerful solution–without being overly complex or costly–for creating digital experiences that drive businesses forward,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Organizations can be confident that through integrated content and commerce, combined with advanced marketing insights and headless experience delivery, they can create omnichannel experiences that deliver the right content, at the right time, on the right channel. This is no longer a choice, but a must for those who want to stay competitive.”

Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0 includes new capabilities such as low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery to enable integrated, tailored experiences delivered and managed at scale. Organizations can create their own DXP solution by choosing which functionalities meet their unique business challenges and priorities to create composable digital experiences.

Sitefinity DX 14.0 enables organizations to:

Execute strategic, data-driven marketing – Create and execute marketing campaigns that are informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling to drive more conversions and increased ROI.





– Create and execute marketing campaigns that are informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling to drive more conversions and increased ROI. Capitalize every channel in less time with multichannel experience management – Engage visitors across every stage of the funnel and customer lifecycle. With the hybrid content management capabilities of Sitefinity DX, comprising its headless content-as-a-service API framework, marketers can seamlessly execute a consistent and personalized experience across audiences’ key touchpoints. Additionally, organizations can drive visitors to positive outcomes by incorporating Progress’ powerful AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat®, into their Sitefinity experiences.





– Engage visitors across every stage of the funnel and customer lifecycle. With the hybrid content management capabilities of Sitefinity DX, comprising its headless content-as-a-service API framework, marketers can seamlessly execute a consistent and personalized experience across audiences’ key touchpoints. Additionally, organizations can drive visitors to positive outcomes by incorporating Progress’ powerful AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat®, into their Sitefinity experiences. Boost efficiency through simplified system integration with low-code tools – Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between the systems necessary to deliver a well-orchestrated omnichannel experience. Leverage simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks.





– Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between the systems necessary to deliver a well-orchestrated omnichannel experience. Leverage simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks. Scale global content and campaign delivery – Deliver content quickly and efficiently across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities. Improve content governance for multisite experiences across several business departments, units, locations and brands with comprehensive multisite user group management.





– Deliver content quickly and efficiently across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities. Improve content governance for multisite experiences across several business departments, units, locations and brands with comprehensive multisite user group management. Gain a competitive edge by ensuring delivery of a smooth page experience – Ensure an engaging and pleasant visitor experience and optimize SEO rankings, user engagement and conversion. Marketers can get dedicated, out-of-the-box support for the newest Google Page Experience requirements.



"Content management was the underlying piece of any DX platform until organizations realized that it alone wasn't enough,” said Paul Nashawaty, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "The increasing need for flexibility and integration with other systems led to the emergence of the composable DX platform. What makes this technology powerful is the flexibility it provides – organizations can integrate only the components and systems they need and customize them as consumer behavior and market trends change."

In the past 12 months, Sitefinity DX has earned multiple recognitions and reviews. Most recently, it was named a “Leader” in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Digital Experience Platforms. The recognition was based on a variety of factors, including features and functionality, market presence, and customer satisfaction. Sitefinity DX was also named a “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021i.

“Our team has been working with Sitefinity since version 3.0 and have seen it mature into a powerful and scalable platform that is the ideal choice to serve as the core of our customers’ digital experience platform,” said Brad Hunt, president and co-founder of Smooth Fusion, Inc. “Sitefinity DX 14.0 continues to build on that success with new features we are excited about and is the only DX platform our team supports.”

Sitefinity DX 14.0 is available today. For more information, go to https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, NativeChat, and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-781-280-4000

[email protected]

i Everest Group, “Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021,” August 4, 2021