Moody's Completes Acquisition of RMS

Moody’s Corporation ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of RMS, which was announced on August 5, 2021. RMS is a leading global provider of climate and natural disaster risk modeling and analytics.

The acquisition expands Moody’s insurance data and analytics business and accelerates the development of the Company’s global integrated risk capabilities to address the next generation of risk assessment.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com%2Fesg

