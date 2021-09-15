Diamond Hill Investment Group Appoints L'Quentus Thomas to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diamond Hill Investment Group Appoints L'Quentus Thomas to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:DHIL) appointed L'Quentus Thomas as director, effective immediately. Thomas is an independent director, and he will serve on Diamond Hill's audit, compensation, and nominating and governance committees.

Thomas is a Senior Managing Director at Stonehenge Capital Company, located in Columbus, Ohio, where he directs a national investment platform focused on underserved markets, manages relationships with institutional investors and chairs Stonehenge Community Development's national advisory board. In addition, Mr. Thomas is a former trustee of Kenyon College and a past chair of its investment committee.

"We are pleased to welcome L'Quentus Thomas to our board after a thorough search," said James Laird, board chair. "L'Quentus brings extensive private credit, investment, community and board experience coupled with a terrific professional and academic background. We look forward to his insights and contributions on the board."

"The wide-ranging experiences and perspectives of our board members position the board well to add value to the company and its shareholders," noted Heather Brilliant, Diamond Hill CEO and president. "With L'Quentus Thomas' addition, six of our seven directors are independent. We believe the board's independence helps ensure it represents shareholder interests as we continue to focus on delivering excellent investment outcomes for clients."

Thomas added, "My experience in managing institutional capital and financing companies along with prior governance experience aligns well with Diamond Hill's commitment to prioritizing client interests and creating long-term value for shareholders."

The members of Diamond Hill's board of directors now include Brilliant as well as independent directors Thomas, Laird, Scott Cooley, Randolph Fortener, Paula Meyer and Nicole St. Pierre. Carlotta King serves as corporate secretary. All board members, including Thomas, will stand for annual re-election at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting.

For more information visit diamond-hill.com.

About Diamond Hill

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of August 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $30.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Diamond_Hill_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL07308&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-hill-investment-group-appoints-lquentus-thomas-to-its-board-of-directors-301377829.html

SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL07308&Transmission_Id=202109151144PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL07308&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment