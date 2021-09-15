What Investors Can Learn From Bill Ackman's Turnaround

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

What Investors Can Learn From Bill Ackman's Turnaround

A look at this investor's comeback since 2017.

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Sep 15, 2021

Summary

  • Ackman's performance cratered due to Valeant
  • He took time out after the losses
  • His comeback has been outstanding
Article's Main Image

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) was one of Wall Street's rising stars after the financial crisis. He made a name for himself by making two significant bets the rest of the market seems to have overlooked. As early as 2002, Ackman started betting against the U.S. mortgage market. He purchased credit default swaps against MBIA's (MBI, Financial) debt and shorted the company's stock. Eventually, in 2008, after five years of waiting, the investment paid off, yielding a substantial return for Ackman and his investors.

Around the same time, he also invested $60 million in General Growth Properties. The troubled mall operator was on the brink of bankruptcy, but its subsequent turnaround yielded a payoff of $1.6 billion for Ackman.

The hedge fund investor's star continued to rise until he became involved with the pharmaceutical company Valeant (

BHC, Financial). In the debacle that followed, Ackman lost $3 billion of his and his investors' money. He sold the position at the beginning of 2017.

Between 2012 and 2018, Ackman also held a short position against health supplement company Herbalife Ltd. (

HLF, Financial). Once again, this did not work out in his favor, and the negative publicity it attracted significantly impacted the hedge fund manager's reputation.

After these disasters, in 2017 and 2018, Ackman decided to go back to basics. He almost disappeared from public life and informed investors that he was re-evaluating Pershing Square's investment strategy, as well as his own mindset.

This reset immediately started to yield results. In 2018, Pershing Square outperformed the S&P 500 by around 5%. It beat the S&P 500 by 15% in 2019, and in 2020, it outperformed by 40%.

Looking back at the investor's decisions since 2018, we can see how his change in strategy helped produce these returns. According to Pershing Square's historical 13F reports, we can see that in 2017, Ackman started shifting the portfolio. Out went companies like Nomad Foods Ltd (

NOMD, Financial) and Air Products & Chemicals (APD, Financial), and in came Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP, Financial).

Nomad and Air Products produce frozen food and industrial gases, respectively, two markets that are pretty commoditized. They also rely heavily on suppliers and consumers. Meanwhile, Automatic Data Processing fulfills a vital role for businesses with its HR and payroll processing. As this software is essential for many companies, it is a relatively sticky product.

Ackman also made significant investments in Lowe's (

LOW, Financial) and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX, Financial). Once again, these are companies with strong competitive advantages. In the past four years, other major acquisitions have included Starbucks (SBUX, Financial) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT, Financial).

Pershing Square's portfolio is currently dominated by these holdings and other long-term core holdings, including Restaurant Brands International (

QSR, Financial) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG, Financial).

What's interesting about the Ackman story is that he realized his mistakes and moved on in 2017 and 2018. Rather than pursuing a strategy that has not yielded positive results, he reverted back to what he knew best. This was investing in high-quality companies that have a solid competitive advantage. He also continues to hold companies that he knows well and that have been strong long-term performers.

As

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) says, you only need one or two good investments during your life to become wealthy. It certainly seems as if Ackman has tried to take that to heart. He has held a position in Restaurant Brands since 2014 and Howard Hughes (HHC, Financial) since 2010.

Ackman might not be the world's most successful investor, but his performance over the past few years is outstanding. It is unlikely he would have accomplished this without revisiting his strategy when it wasn't working. This shows how important it is for investors to analyze and review their strategy when something goes wrong.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment