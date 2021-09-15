Logo
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The free virtual event will feature a keynote by Adam Grant and Momentive CEO Zander Lurie along with discussions on hot topics including “The Great Resignation” by speakers from HubSpot and LiveRamp

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Momentive ( MNTV – formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, is hosting CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus, a free, virtual event focused on the core employee-centric issues facing enterprise leaders.

Businesses across every industry are currently grappling with the same tough questions: How do we retain employees during The Great Resignation? How do we weigh new risks against our planned return-to-office policies? And how can we put our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) values front and center throughout the employee journey? This special edition of CXO Insights, Momentive’s quarterly executive fireside chat series, will discuss these important employee-centric issues facing leaders today. Attendees will be able to participate in three thought-provoking sessions and learn how top executives are taking hold of new opportunities.

WHO:

  • Opening Keynote: “The cog in your machine is a unique individual”
    • Adam Grant, renowned organizational psychologist and bestselling author
    • Zander Lurie, CEO, Momentive
    • Join Adam Grant and Zander Lurie in conversation about how to foster a better employee experience and the critical role business leaders play in creating and leading an inclusive work culture.
  • Breakout: “How businesses can avoid and benefit from The Great Resignation”
    • Katie Burke, Chief People Officer, HubSpot
    • Becky Cantieri, Chief People Officer, Momentive
    • Katie Burke and Becky Cantieri discuss the role business leaders have in creating a flexible work culture that supports all employees’ needs throughout the employee life cycle and beyond.
  • Breakout: “Social responsibility: It’s time to overhaul the system”
    • Khambrel Ward, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, LiveRamp
    • Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer, Momentive
    • Khambrel Ward and Antoine Andrews break down the process of creating a workplace DEI strategy for companies that are either starting out in this endeavor or looking to build upon a solid foundation.

WHEN: September 16, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am PT

WHERE: Register for this free virtual event online here.

Tag us on social @momentiveai and join the conversation using #CXOInsights.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive’s products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive for market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

