Kelly® Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of Their Skills

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kelly® Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of Their Skills

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Workforce solutions provider launches Kelly 33 after a successful partnership with Toyota Manufacturing in Kentucky, involving candidates with criminal records being eligible for hire

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a staggering statistic: One in three working-age Americans – more than 70 million people – have some type of criminal record. Most of them are non-violent offenders unable to access quality employment because of outdated background screening practices companies have in place. These blanket bans deprive Americans who are motivated to work of opportunity and economic mobility, and they make it harder for businesses in need of skilled workers to fill open positions. Today, Kelly®, a global workforce solutions leader, is announcing a program that tackles this issue head on.

Kelly 33 connects talented job seekers who have a non-violent, non-relevant criminal background with employers in need of their skills. The program gives hiring managers access to undiscovered talent looking for a second chance. It is being launched after a successful partnership with Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown, Kentucky, involving candidates with criminal records being eligible for hire.

“We’re proud to launch Kelly 33 to expand employment opportunities for many of the nearly 33% of Americans with a criminal history and to help companies better meet their talent acquisition goals,” Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley says. “Our partnership with Toyota highlights how giving individuals a second chance is not only a good thing to do but is also good for business.”

Kelly conducts individualized screenings of candidates’ criminal background records, consistent with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) Green Factors, which look at job-relatedness and how criminal conduct is related to a specific position, when placing candidates at Toyota. As of today, Kelly has evaluated 1,242 candidates with a criminal record for potential assignments at Toyota, 92% of whom are eligible for placement. More than half of those candidates – 645 job seekers – accepted Kelly’s offer for placement at Toyota.

As a result of Kelly’s individualized assessment of candidate criminal history, hundreds of candidates were successfully placed at Toyota, resulting in Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant increasing its talent pool by 20%, reducing its turnover rate by 70% to an all-time monthly low of 3%, and increasing its overall diversity rate by 8%, which ranks among the top companies in the Central Kentucky region.

“This collaboration has been a tremendous success from both a business and community engagement perspective,” says Keilon Ratliff, vice president and head of Kelly’s automotive business. “Not one second chance worker placed at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant has been terminated for behavior that correlated to their criminal history, which is sometimes a bias that prevents companies from hiring or accepting candidates with criminal records. We now fill positions quicker and people across the community applaud Toyota’s commitment to equity.”

Ratliff, who conceptualized Kelly 33 to bring similar initiatives to clients across the country, is a firm believer that access to work is the biggest driver for justice and equality in America. He has personally witnessed how difficult it can be for individuals with a criminal record to break free from a cycle of poverty and crime without access to work, and he tells that story in this video.

A recent Kelly survey shows that the vast majority of Americans share Ratliff’s sentiments:

  • 71% agree employers should eliminate or reduce blanket-bans that automatically reject job seekers with minor, non-violent criminal offenses.

  • 76% say they are more likely to support a business committed to breaking down discriminatory barriers that prevent Americans from finding employment.

  • 81% say companies should do more to remove discriminatory hiring policies or practices that keep people from being hired or promoted.

Kelly 33 is being launched less than a year after Kelly introduced its [email protected] initiative, which aims to knock down unjust barriers that disqualify millions of Americans from employment at a time when businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Kelly changed its own hiring practices and encourages other companies to expand second chance opportunities, open doors to work for neurodiverse talent and job seekers on the autism spectrum, end the ubiquity of four-year degree requirements when other credentials may suffice, and address outdated workplace policies that disproportionally impact marginalized groups.

“We are committed to creating paths to employment for everyone, including those who face unjust barriers to work, and we invite like-minded companies, policy groups and institutions to join us in knocking down those barriers so more people can thrive,” Quigley says. “Kelly 33 and our work with Toyota prove that this is not just the right thing, it’s the smart thing to do.”

About Kelly®
Kelly ( KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world and connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

Media Contact
Christian Taske
248-561-8823
[email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff51d913-9a94-4095-b846-f6da74511068

ti?nf=ODMyNjcxNCM0NDA3NTQxIzIwMDQyMzQ=
Kelly-Services-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment