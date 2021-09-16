Sun Life expands absence management suite with launch of its AbsenceTech Bundle[SM]

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass. and MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has expanded its absence management offerings to meet the needs of employers who want support in meeting absence compliance obligations but are currently better suited to self-administer. Sun Life AbsenceTech BundleSM provides support from Sun Life experts, paired with Presagia's Leave Genius Pro, a powerful self-administration absence technology platform that simplifies compliance with leave regulations.

"The absence management needs of employers can truly vary depending on size, industry, and bandwidth of HR teams, so we are creating solutions to meet them where they are," said Sheila Sokolski, head of Life, Absence and Disability Product and Marketing for Sun Life U.S. "Employers are not always suited to either a fully self-administered or fully outsourced solution. We are enhancing and expanding our absence offerings to make sure we address the unique needs and goals of all of our employer clients."

Sun Life AbsenceTech Bundle offers employers the people support typically provided by an outsourced solution, but with the capability to still manage absences in-house, a balance that makes more sense for employers with fewer employee leaves. Employers also have access to Sun Life Accommodation Consultants who facilitate the interactive process for employee ADA accommodations, which allow a disabled employee to continue working.

As the digital component, Leave Genius Pro is included within the AbsenceTech Bundle, enabling employers to self-administer absence in compliance with federal, state, and local leave laws. Employers can track employee absences and receive auto-generated regulatory leave forms, notices, eligibility information and employee coverage calculations, taking the guesswork out of absence compliance. There are no file feeds, no implementation, and getting started is quick and easy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sun Life, as they share our commitment to helping employers simplify absence management so that they can focus on employees and growing their business," said René Beaudoin, CEO of Presagia. "Our easy-to-use platform helps ease administrative burdens and strengthens compliance with leave laws to yield immediate results for HR. We look forward to supporting more employers with our technology and Sun Life's in-depth expertise."

The new offering complements the Sun Life Absence Management Solution, which was launched in January, and provides larger and multi-state employers with one system that integrates federal/FMLA, state, local and company-specific leave plans with short-term disability, statutory disability, and paid family and medical leave (PFML). The solution development teams leverage real employer client insights and feedback to influence design and meet employers wherever they are relative to absence experience.

"It is essential for employers of all sizes to have options for managing employee leaves of absence, including the process of employee accommodations," said Kimberly Mashburn, National Absence Practice Lead for Sun Life U.S. "Our new solution provides a cost-effective and efficient way for employers to feel confident in their decisions as they manage the complexities of leave and ADA laws."

Sun Life AbsenceTech BundleSM is now available to all employers with 100+ employees, with effective dates starting 1/1/2022. Services do not include legal advice. Employers are encouraged to seek legal counsel as needed.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About Presagia, the provider of Leave Genius Pro

Founded in 1987, Presagia has a long history of helping organizations solve complex business problems with easy-to-use solutions. Today, this means providing cloud-based absence management solutions that enable organizations to be more efficient, control lost time and risk, and strengthen compliance with federal, state and local leave and accommodation laws. For further information regarding Leave Genius Pro and its various features, please visit http://www.leavegenius.com

