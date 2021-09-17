Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), announced a new agreement with N-able (: NABL), a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution.

This partnership with N-able strengthens Climb’s leadership in service management solutions by offering simple and sophisticated monitoring, security, and business solutions.

N-able supports MSPs and value-added resellers (VARS), regardless of size or stage, with the performance, protection, and partnership they need to serve their SME customers and advance their business goals. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, they make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks.

"There is strong demand for a reliable and all-encompassing RMM tool that is capable of meeting the evolving needs of our MSP partners. N-able offers a true end-to-end platform, and we are eager to put N-able in front of more customers across the US," said Dale Foster, president at Climb Channel Solutions. “N-able and Climb are working hard to empower IT solution providers with the tools, training, and business support they need to solve their clients' biggest IT and security challenges."

“We are excited to develop our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions and to extend our offering throughout their extensive distribution network,” said Johannes Kamleitner, group vice president of sales at N-able. “Both their specialized focus and wide reach give their partner community a unique position to grow and succeed. We believe this collaboration will go a long way in enhancing the way MSPs and VARs manage their businesses.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US) or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada) or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and DevOps. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor relations contact:
Elevate IR
Sean Mansouri, CFA
T: 949-200-4603
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNjU5OSM0NDA3MTc5IzIwODMwNDE=
Lifeboat-Distribution.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment