Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), announced a new agreement with N-able (: NABL), a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution.



This partnership with N-able strengthens Climb’s leadership in service management solutions by offering simple and sophisticated monitoring, security, and business solutions.

N-able supports MSPs and value-added resellers (VARS), regardless of size or stage, with the performance, protection, and partnership they need to serve their SME customers and advance their business goals. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, they make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks.

"There is strong demand for a reliable and all-encompassing RMM tool that is capable of meeting the evolving needs of our MSP partners. N-able offers a true end-to-end platform, and we are eager to put N-able in front of more customers across the US," said Dale Foster, president at Climb Channel Solutions. “N-able and Climb are working hard to empower IT solution providers with the tools, training, and business support they need to solve their clients' biggest IT and security challenges."

“We are excited to develop our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions and to extend our offering throughout their extensive distribution network,” said Johannes Kamleitner, group vice president of sales at N-able. “Both their specialized focus and wide reach give their partner community a unique position to grow and succeed. We believe this collaboration will go a long way in enhancing the way MSPs and VARs manage their businesses.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US) or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada) or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and DevOps. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

