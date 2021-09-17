Logo
Shavelogic Closes $100M in Financing to Launch the SL5 Razor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cutting-edge razor company aims to expand innovation and reach in bid to upgrade your shave

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shavelogic, Inc. announced that it has raised $100 million in growth capital from Jefferies. Aon's Intellectual Property Solutions played an important role in helping to secure key Collateral Protection Insurance to support the financing.

Shavelogic_Logo.jpg

As one of the newest brands in the skincare and grooming space, Shavelogic brings innovation and performance to the shaving market with their new SL5 razor. After securing over 150 patents globally and by emphasizing quality design in their products, the Shavelogic team is well on its way to forever changing the shaving experience.

"We have the opportunity now to introduce our shaving system to consumers who simply don't know what they're missing while continuing to improve our product and business to meet our own high standards," said Shavelogic CEO, Rob Wilson.

Aon, using its proprietary intellectual property (IP) valuation platform to value Shavelogic's IP portfolio, arranged for IP Collateral Protection Insurance for Jefferies, collateralized by Shavelogic's IP portfolio and company assets.

"We are excited to help innovation-driven, IP-rich companies like Shavelogic unlock the value of their IP assets, supporting their growth ambitions and minimizing ownership dilution," said Aon's Intellectual Property Solutions CEO Lewis Lee.

"Breaking through in an industry like ours takes dedication and teamwork, so having a capital partner like Jefferies is an essential benefit that will help us accelerate market share growth and drive stakeholder value," said Shavelogic Co-Founder Duwayne Miller

About Shavelogic
Founded in 2009 by Rob Wilson and Duwayne Miller, Shavelogic spent more than 10 years securing over 150 global company patents before launching its SL5 shaving system in 2020. Defying competitor convention, the Dallas-based company is challenging the near $11 billion global razor industry with its focus on technology and performance over a price-driven approach. Now with a team that brings together seasoned shave industry veterans with technology-minded industrial designers and engineers, Shavelogic recently opened its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet consumer demand as it rolls out national marketing efforts.

For more information, visit www.shavelogic.com.

About Jefferies
Jefferies Group LLC (www.jefferies.com) is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. The firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies' Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

favicon.png?sn=DA10791&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shavelogic-closes-100m-in-financing-to-launch-the-sl5-razor-301379492.html

SOURCE Shavelogic

