Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund Buys Chemed Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Masco Corp, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Waters Corp, A.O. Smith Corp

New Purchases: CHE, LH,

CHE, LH, Added Positions: MAS, BKR, SNPS, CHD, VRSK, RE, ZBH, NTRS, TFX, SNA, OMC, ATR, TEL, CMI, ES, PKG, HRC, FDS, CHKP,

MAS, BKR, SNPS, CHD, VRSK, RE, ZBH, NTRS, TFX, SNA, OMC, ATR, TEL, CMI, ES, PKG, HRC, FDS, CHKP, Reduced Positions: WAT, AOS, AME, AVY, SBNY, JLL, PAYX, ANSS, LECO, OGS, CTXS, AZPN, FFIV, H, GWW, TROW, STE, CBOE, O, CDK, HUBB, HSY, DCI, DLB, COO, ED, ATO, A, NDSN, HSIC, IPGP, BR, DOX, CONE, AKAM,

WAT, AOS, AME, AVY, SBNY, JLL, PAYX, ANSS, LECO, OGS, CTXS, AZPN, FFIV, H, GWW, TROW, STE, CBOE, O, CDK, HUBB, HSY, DCI, DLB, COO, ED, ATO, A, NDSN, HSIC, IPGP, BR, DOX, CONE, AKAM, Sold Out: CTSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chemed Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Masco Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Synopsys Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Waters Corp, A.O. Smith Corp, AMETEK Inc, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund owns 75 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 19,775 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 17,275 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 9,575 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 26,800 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% SEI Investments Co (SEIC) - 29,575 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Masco Corp by 82.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 73,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $327.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $201.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.