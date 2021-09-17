Logo
Chili's Wants To Spice Up Your Homecoming With Customized, Chilified Mums

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Homecoming hopefuls can enter to win a custom mum and matching mum or garter for them and their date from now until Sept. 22

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all homecoming kings and queens! Football and fall are officially here, which means it's homecoming season y'all. And we here at Chili's® Grill & Bar want to give you the chance to roll up to one of the biggest events of the year with a customized Chili's mum and matching mum or garter for you and your date. Starting today, we're giving 25 lucky winners the chance to score a customized, Chilified, mega mum and matching mum or garter set. So keep reading to learn how you can add your name to the winners' roster.

chi_homecoming_mum_giveaway.jpg

If you're wondering "what the heck is a mum and garter?" we're guessing you're not from around here (we won't hold it against you). While many schools in states across the country celebrate homecoming, we do things a little differently here in Texas. Whether you're familiar with and interested in keeping this Lone Star State tradition alive for this year's homecoming season, or an enthusiastic brand fan who just really wants an outlandish, ridiculous yet somewhat refined floral arrangement with ribbons, trinkets and your name on it, then look no further because Chili's has got you covered.

To enter, all you have to do is comment on our Chilified mum social post on either Instagram or Twitter, tagging who you want to take to homecoming and why. Is it your high school sweetheart? Your best friend? The cutie sitting in front of you in biology class? Or maybe it's the school mascot? We want the tea! If you haven't popped the question yet, there's no time like the present! Go ahead and slide into our comments between now and Sept. 22, tag your dream date and you might just score the ultimate two-point conversion.

So, what're you waiting for? Get those thumbs scrolling and your comments tagged and posted by Sept. 22, and we'll randomly pick 25 lucky winners. As the digitally native generation, we think you've got it from here. With #ChilisLove — go lions, tigers, bears and everything in between. We're rooting for everyone both on the field and sliding into our DMs. Happy homecoming!

You can find more information about how to enter to win your very own Chilified mum here.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar
Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $88 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

favicon.png?sn=DA10468&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilis-wants-to-spice-up-your-homecoming-with-customized-chilified-mums-301379378.html

SOURCE Chili’s® Grill & Bar

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA10468&Transmission_Id=202109171017PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA10468&DateId=20210917
