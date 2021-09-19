UK Value: WPP - A Guru-Backed Turnaround Story

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UK Value: WPP - A Guru-Backed Turnaround Story

Management's strategy to turn around the business is on track.

Author's Avatar
The City Letter
Sep 19, 2021

Summary

  • The structural concerns for the advertising/media industries are overstated in my mind.
  • The role of the agency - to help clients optimize their marketing spend - is just as vital today as ever.
  • WPP is well placed given its scale, geographic reach and expertise across disciplines.
Article's Main Image

When I noticed gurus

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) both own shares of WPP PLC (WPP, Financial) (LSE:WPP, Financial), I decided to take a deeper look into the company.

WPP is a value stock probably because traditional advertising agencies are seen by the market as old fashioned and not having the digital offerings the likes of Facebook (

FB, Financial) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial) have. This view is similar to the one the market holds on ITV plc (LSE:ITV, Financial), which I wrote about recently.

This pessimism and fear that traditional advertising is dying a slow death comes from the fact that investors have an unshakable perception that Google and Facebook’s power is just untouchable. Why bother with advertising agencies when you can just work directly with big tech? Surely the likes of WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency (or more accurately, group of advertising agencies) is ex growth?

This view is actually very short sighted, in my opinion. Of course companies can organize their own advertising with whatever medium they choose. This has always been the case. The reason companies like WPP are useful is they offer the creative input and tactical and strategic advice to make marketing campaigns effective.

Big Tech also employs traditional advertising agencies themselves for their own campaigns. Indeed, Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), Google, Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM, Financial) are all among WPP’s top 20 clients.

WPP’s history is quite an interesting one. Its energetic founder Sir Martin Sorrell grew the company by acquisition and allowed the businesses to operate independently. This missed the cross-selling synergies that were possible.

WPP 2.0

WPP is now lead by CEO Mark Read. It is trying to get those disparate parts to work more closely together. Read doesn’t want a client for one of his services to go to a rival for another service if WPP can offer it.

The other benefit from bringing the separate divisions together is cost savings. Some growth, especially the digital platforms, can come while costs remain mostly fixed, which offers margin upside. WPP has targeted margins of about 16% by 2023 compared with about 13% last year. I think this can be achieved along with revenue growth close to 10%. This combination would aid profits very nicely.

Where does my confidence come from?

First, WPP is in the process of sorting its balance sheet out. This means I think the Altman Z-score should improve from a distressed 0.6 to something much safer.

New management hosted an investor day titled “Accelerating Growth” on Dec. 7, 2020. The presentations by Read, Chief People Officer Jacqui Canney and chief financial officer

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) make interesting viewing. Back then, WPP was even more unloved, but the investor day presentations gave a clear strategy along with clear medium-term financial targets.

Since then, WPP has produced the goods at each subsequent earnings period, and has reiterated or raised guidance too. This gives me confidence that WPP is a structural turnaround story where management is on track.

WPP’s mid-term guidance is as follows:

1) 2.0-3.5% organic growth, with the traditional Communication services growing 1-2% and Technology / Experience / e-commerce growing about 10%

2) 0.5-1.0% contribution to revenues from mergers and acquisitions at a cost of 200-400 million British pounds ($274-549 million) annually

3) 15.5-16.0% Ebitda margin for financial year 2023 and a 20-30 basis point margin increase thereafter

4) 40% dividend payout

5) £300-400 million in share buybacks (what’s left of free cash flow post M&A and dividend, and net debt-to-Ebitda targeted at 1.50-1.75x)

All this offers a clear runway for rapid earnings per share growth. Analyst expectations EPS of 74 pence in 2022, which I think seems entirely reasonable. Slap a price-earnings ratio of 15 on this and we get a target price of £11.10. The current price-earnings ratio is 23.8 as WPP is still in recovery mode from the pandemic. Historically, WPP has traded with a price-earnings ratio in the high teens, so 15 is a conservative estimate, giving further upside potential if the market starts to buy into the WPP turnaround story.

WPP may be somewhat complex due to its holding company nature, but the key issue is that it is reshaping and repositioning itself, and it’s not an old economy stock even if it’s seen as one. That presents a buying opportunity.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long LSE:WPP
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment