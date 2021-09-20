Coffee Pod Convenience Without the Landfill Guilt: Introducing the Home-Compostable Coffee Capsule, Co-Developed by Jabil and Prosol

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coffee Pod Convenience Without the Landfill Guilt: Introducing the Home-Compostable Coffee Capsule, Co-Developed by Jabil and Prosol

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jabil+Packaging+Solutions (JPS), a division of manufacturing solutions provider Jabil+Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced a significant advancement in coffee pod sustainability with the launch of their home-compostable coffee capsule for single serve espresso brewers. This high-barrier coffee capsule improves on existing solutions by eliminating the need for a plastic or foil pouch that is sometimes required to preserve freshness in compostable coffee capsules. JPS co-developed the compostable coffee capsule with Productos+Solubles+S.A.+%28Prosol%29, a leading European coffee roaster, based in Palencia, Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210919005012/en/

Lifestyle_Renders_5077x3425.jpg

Co-developed by Jabil Packaging Solutions and Productos Solubles S.A. (Prosol), the home-compostable coffee capsule improves on existing solutions and is a significant advancement in coffee pod sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The technically complex coffee capsule format is cherished by consumers for its convenience and ease of use, but often challenged for its suboptimal end-of-life scenario. The new coffee pod does not require a secondary pouch to maintain optimal product freshness, keeping packaging to a minimum without sacrificing flavor or shelf life. Prosol’s deep bench of expertise in the entire coffee process, including brewer performance, home compostability (ex: certificates and conditions for degradation) and the capsule fill process, was invaluable to creation of the design.

“The high-barrier compostable coffee capsule is an excellent example of where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Ayana Johnson, vice president of technology, Jabil Packaging Solutions. “The capsule and coffee grounds work together to break down in-home or commercial composting environments – reducing both packaging waste as well as coffee grounds waste. Jabil’s deep material science expertise and history of innovation in the coffee capsule format allowed us to create something that is uniquely differentiated in the marketplace today.”

Jabil Packaging Solutions partners with industry leaders like Prosol to drive meaningful and impactful innovation in the coffee space. The partnership with Prosol is expected to bring over 500 million compostable coffee capsules to European consumers over the course of four years. This exciting development represents a significant milestone for consumer-packaged goods products that face challenging end-of-life scenarios.

“We know that the most successful, widely adopted sustainable packaging advancements don’t require consumers to make user experience sacrifices,” said Rocío Hervella, CEO of Prosol. “Knowing we didn’t want to negatively affect user experience, we were inspired to work with Jabil to design a home compostable, high-barrier pod that didn’t even consider tradeoffs. The ability to compost these pods at home opens up new opportunities for coffee brands looking to capture a segment of consumers who are increasingly unwilling to bend their ideals for convenience or value.”

Attending AMI's international Single-Serve Capsules conference, September 20-22 at the World Trade Center in Barcelona, Spain? To learn more about this advancement in sustainable packaging, stop by Jabil Packaging Solutions and Prosol’s exhibit, and attend the companies’ joint presentation at 15:00, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Please visit Jabil+Packaging+Solutions for more information on the home-compostable capsule.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210919005012r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210919005012/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment