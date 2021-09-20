Polygon and Nukkleus to support Bollant Industries to revolutionize the recycling of municipal waste in India using blockchain

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Polygon and Nukkleus to support Bollant Industries to revolutionize the recycling of municipal waste in India using blockchain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Polygon issuing grant to Bollant, an innovative ESG company that enables livelihoods for nearly 200 differently-abled and marginalized employees

- Grant will be used to implement blockchain technology to streamline the recycling of municipal waste and financially empower the underprivileged in Hyderabad, India

- Grassroots Economics, founded by Will Ruddick, will collaborate with Polygon and Nukkleus to create a community inclusion currency

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 20, 2021

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto payments specialistNukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK), will work in collaboration with Polygon and Grassroots Economics to deliver a Blockchain community grant to Bollant Industries in Hyderabad, India. The grant will support the development of a blockchain solution to improve the waste management supply chain.

Nukkleus_Logo.jpg

Nukkleus is a digital asset business with multi-asset technology dedicated to driving sustainable ESG initiatives that also deliver ongoing profitability. Nukkleus is bringing together the thought leaders from the crypto landscape to back blockchain projects that will support fully democratized payment systems, empowering communities and reducing the digital divide.

Bollant Industries manufacture biodegradable products, packaging solutions, and eco-friendly paper. They supply materials such as adhesives, home-care products, printing inks and organic cutlery-ware. Founded by Srikanth Bolla, born visually impaired, Bollant has built success through sustainability initiatives and now employs nearly 200 differently-abled people within local communities.

The Bollant Industries initiative is one of many projects helping to reduce environmental impact globally. This initiative has the added benefit of helping impoverished communities to accumulate economic independence.

Erin Grover, Head of Emerging Markets at Digital RFQ Limited (part of Nukkleus Inc) commented: "Polygon will be providing a grant to Bollant Industries. This generous act is a refreshing reminder of the blockchain philosophy of financial inclusion. We look forward to many more industry leaders following in their footsteps as we develop a global network of democratized payment solutions for communities that are ready to adopt crypto."

Polygon, founded in India, reaching a $14B market cap (source: CoinMarketCap, Fully Diluted), has had a long-standing vision to build a world in which communities thrive, unconstrained by national borders and regulations. Polygon has been making crypto payments affordable and accessible to communities all over the world.

Polygon's successful focus on ESG projects powered by blockchain technology has been enabled by its high speed and low cost (nominal gas fees) transaction capabilities, with many successful entrepreneurs now realizing the true value and reason for blockchain technology. Polygon's technology has recently received accolades from billionaire entrepreneur and investor, Mark Cuban, who said while speaking at a recent DeFi Summit virtual conference: "Now, because of what's going on with Polygon, where they're getting so much momentum, it's going to be hard to catch up."

Grassroots Economics Founder Will Ruddick, a leading expert in community inclusion coins and economics commented: "Through the issuance of blockchain tokens backed by their social enterprise's future production, Bollant is destined to be the beacon of local sustainable economy."

For further information: https://nukk.com/

For press enquiries, please contact:
Melanie Budden
The Realization Group on behalf of Nukkleus
[email protected]
M: +44 7974 937970

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NUKK) combines its world-class technology with institutional digital asset and exchange execution services, giving Nukkleus the full-service offerings needed to compete effectively in the multi-asset world. Nukkleus is a digital financial services company with a suite of financial technologies to provide institutional counterparts with unique access to global liquidity and a comprehensive suite of products and services. Our technology delivers institutional-grade access to traditional and digital asset markets globally along with a UK FCA registered EMD agent for handling of professional and accredited client funds and conducting cryptocurrency conversion into fiat currencies.

About Polygon

Polygon, formerly Matic Network, is an Ethereum token (MATIC) that powers the Polygon Network, a scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions on Ethereum using Layer 2 sidechains, which are blockchains that run alongside the Ethereum main chain. Users can deposit Ethereum tokens to a Polygon smart contract, interact with them within Polygon, and then later withdraw them back to the Ethereum main chain. The MATIC token is used to pay transaction fees and participate in proof-of-stake consensus.

About Grassroots Economics

Grassroots Economics is a non-profit foundation that seeks to empower marginalized communities to take charge of their own livelihoods and economic future, with a focus on community development through economic empowerment, basic income and community currency programs. Beneficiaries include small businesses and people living in informal settlements as well as rural areas in Kenya and Cameroon.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, Nukkleus' ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, Nukkleus' successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Nukkleus products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nukkleus' views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while Nukkleus may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Nukkleus specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nukkleus' views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

favicon.png?sn=LN12294&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polygon-and-nukkleus-to-support-bollant-industries-to-revolutionize-the-recycling-of-municipal-waste-in-india-using-blockchain-301380423.html

SOURCE Nukkleus, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN12294&Transmission_Id=202109200830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN12294&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment